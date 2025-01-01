About this product
Puffco NEW Peak | The Most Effortless Dab Experience 🔥
Elevate your dabbing game with the Puffco NEW Peak—an intelligent, user-friendly, and powerful vaporizer designed for the ultimate hash experience. With a new 3D Chamber, Joystick Cap, and real-time temperature control, the Peak delivers smooth, flavorful, and consistent hits—every single time.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 4 Precision Heat Profiles – Perfect for customized dabbing 🌡️.
✔️ Large Ceramic 3D Chamber – Even heating for maximum efficiency 🔬.
✔️ Real-Time Temperature Control – Consistent vapor quality with every hit ⚡.
✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable charging in just 2 hours ⚡.
✔️ 25-Second Heat-Up Time – Quick, effortless sessions ⏳.
✔️ Water Filtered Glass Top – Premium water filtration for smooth, cool vapor 💨.
✔️ Easy-to-Use Interface – Single-button design for hassle-free operation 🛠️.
✔️ LED & Haptic Feedback – Always know when your Peak is ready ✅.
✔️ Swappable Tops – Personalize your Peak with different glass attachments 🔄.
✔️ Compact & Portable – Sleek, ergonomic design perfect for home or travel 🌍.
🔥 Heat Settings:
🔹 Blue (Low) – 490°F (Flavors first, smooth & light hits)
🔹 Green (Medium) – 510°F (Balanced vapor & potency)
🔹 Red (High) – 530°F (Strong vapor, bold flavors)
🔹 White (Peak Mode) – 590°F (Massive clouds & powerful dabs)
🔋 Battery Life LED Indicator:
✅ Green – Full Charge
🟠 Orange – Half Charge
🔴 Red – Low Battery
🎁 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Puffco NEW Peak Base
🔹 1 x Puffco NEW Peak Glass 2.0
🔹 1 x Puffco Peak Joystick Carb Cap
🔹 1 x Puffco Peak 3D Chamber
🔹 1 x USB-C Charging Cable
🔹 1 x Set of Cotton Swabs (for easy cleaning)
🔹 1 x Loading Tool
⚡ Why Choose the Puffco NEW Peak?
✅ Effortless Dab Experience – The Peak automates precision dabbing, making it easier than ever.
✅ Unmatched Flavor & Vapor Quality – 3D Chamber & real-time temp control create smooth, flavorful, and consistent hits.
✅ Quick & Efficient – 25-second heat-up time & USB-C fast charging keep you dabbing without the wait.
✅ Beginner-Friendly & Expert-Approved – Whether you’re new to dabbing or a seasoned pro, the Peak adapts to your style.
✅ Beautiful & Durable Design – Sleek, ergonomic, and premium construction that stands out.
Puffco New Peak Vaporizer
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
