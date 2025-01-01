Puffco NEW Peak | The Most Effortless Dab Experience 🔥

Elevate your dabbing game with the Puffco NEW Peak—an intelligent, user-friendly, and powerful vaporizer designed for the ultimate hash experience. With a new 3D Chamber, Joystick Cap, and real-time temperature control, the Peak delivers smooth, flavorful, and consistent hits—every single time.



✨ Key Features:

✔️ 4 Precision Heat Profiles – Perfect for customized dabbing 🌡️.

✔️ Large Ceramic 3D Chamber – Even heating for maximum efficiency 🔬.

✔️ Real-Time Temperature Control – Consistent vapor quality with every hit ⚡.

✔️ USB-C Charging – Fast & reliable charging in just 2 hours ⚡.

✔️ 25-Second Heat-Up Time – Quick, effortless sessions ⏳.

✔️ Water Filtered Glass Top – Premium water filtration for smooth, cool vapor 💨.

✔️ Easy-to-Use Interface – Single-button design for hassle-free operation 🛠️.

✔️ LED & Haptic Feedback – Always know when your Peak is ready ✅.

✔️ Swappable Tops – Personalize your Peak with different glass attachments 🔄.

✔️ Compact & Portable – Sleek, ergonomic design perfect for home or travel 🌍.



🔥 Heat Settings:

🔹 Blue (Low) – 490°F (Flavors first, smooth & light hits)

🔹 Green (Medium) – 510°F (Balanced vapor & potency)

🔹 Red (High) – 530°F (Strong vapor, bold flavors)

🔹 White (Peak Mode) – 590°F (Massive clouds & powerful dabs)



🔋 Battery Life LED Indicator:

✅ Green – Full Charge

🟠 Orange – Half Charge

🔴 Red – Low Battery



🎁 What’s Included?

🔹 1 x Puffco NEW Peak Base

🔹 1 x Puffco NEW Peak Glass 2.0

🔹 1 x Puffco Peak Joystick Carb Cap

🔹 1 x Puffco Peak 3D Chamber

🔹 1 x USB-C Charging Cable

🔹 1 x Set of Cotton Swabs (for easy cleaning)

🔹 1 x Loading Tool



⚡ Why Choose the Puffco NEW Peak?

✅ Effortless Dab Experience – The Peak automates precision dabbing, making it easier than ever.

✅ Unmatched Flavor & Vapor Quality – 3D Chamber & real-time temp control create smooth, flavorful, and consistent hits.

✅ Quick & Efficient – 25-second heat-up time & USB-C fast charging keep you dabbing without the wait.

✅ Beginner-Friendly & Expert-Approved – Whether you’re new to dabbing or a seasoned pro, the Peak adapts to your style.

✅ Beautiful & Durable Design – Sleek, ergonomic, and premium construction that stands out.

read more