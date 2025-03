๐Ÿงณ Puffco Peak Travel Glass ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ’ง

Enhance your Puffco Peak or Peak Pro experience with the innovative Puffco Travel Glass.



Say goodbye to the hassle of constantly refilling and keep your device ready for use at all times.



๐Ÿ” Features:

๐Ÿ†• Patent-pending design for a revolutionary water usage experience

๐Ÿ”’ Effortlessly lock in water by twisting the mouthpiece

๐Ÿ’ฆ Eliminates the need for frequent refills

๐Ÿ”— Compatible with Puffco Peak and Puffco Peak Pro



โš ๏ธ NOTE: This brand requires all warranty claims to be handled directly through them.



๐Ÿ“š Please refer to their help article for further information.

read more