πŸ”‹ High-Capacity Cartridge Vaporizer | 1500mAh Battery

OLED Display | 510 Thread | Variable Voltage (2.0–4.0V)



Meet your new go-to for effortless, portable vaping. Whether you're on-the-go or chilling at home, this 1500mAh cartridge vaporizer delivers smooth, consistent hits with style and power to match. πŸŒ¬οΈπŸ’¨



With universal 510 threading, it’s compatible with most cartridges, while the OLED screen with puff counter keeps your sessions smart and in control. ✨



πŸ” Key Features:

πŸ”‹ 1500mAh Rechargeable Battery – strong, long-lasting power



🌑️ Variable Voltage (2.0V – 4.0V) – customize for flavor or cloud chasing



πŸ’¨ Automatic Inhalation Activation – no buttons, just puff and go



πŸ“Š OLED Display with Puff Counter – monitor usage with ease



πŸ” Universal 510 Threading – compatible with most carts



⚑ USB-C Charging – fast & efficient



✈️ Travel-Ready Design – discreet and portable



🧠Simple, Intuitive Use – beginner and pro friendly



πŸ’‘ Cartridge sold separately



Enjoy hassle-free vaping that combines performance, convenience, and smart tech in one sleek device. Ready when you are β€” just plug in your favorite cart and puff away!

read more