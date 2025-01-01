Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Pro VV Vape Bar | Thermo Series | 1000mAh 🔋🔥🎨

Introducing the Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Pro VV Vape Bar, expertly crafted to elevate your vaping experience. This innovative device is packed with features that set it apart from the competition:



Key Features:

🔋 Larger Battery & Enhanced Voltage Settings: Equipped with a robust 1000mAh battery and five adjustable voltage settings (2.4V to 3.8V), this vape bar offers long-lasting power and a personalized vaping journey.



📊 LED Display Screen: Keep track of your consumption effortlessly with the integrated LED display that features a puff counter, providing insights into your vaping habits.



👄 Comfortable Silicone Mouthpiece: Enjoy a hygienic and pleasant vaping experience with our ergonomically designed silicone mouthpiece.



🌈 Color-Changing Thermo Series: Make a statement with the vibrant, color-changing design of the Thermo Series, adding flair to your vaping routine.



🌬️ Your Choice of Activation: Experience effortless use with both breath control and button press activation options, ensuring a smooth vaping experience.



🔗 Universal 510 Threading: Compatible with a variety of cartridges, thanks to its universal 510 threading, giving you flexibility in your choices.



🕶️ Sleek and Discreet Design: With its slim bar shape and hidden cartridge compartment, this vape bar is perfect for discreet and portable vaping on the go.



🔥 Pre-heat Function: Enhance your flavor and vapor production with the convenient pre-heat function, ensuring a satisfying experience every time.



⚡ Fast USB-C Charging: Equipped with USB-C charging for quick and efficient power restoration, keeping your vape bar ready for action.



📝 Note: Cartridge sold separately—ensure compatibility for optimal use.

📦 Available as a 10pc assorted display, making it an ideal choice for retail and bulk purchasing.

