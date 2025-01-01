🪼 Double Jellyfish Perc Fat Can Glass Water Pipe

11" Tall | 14mm F | Dual Perc Power 💨



Get ready for double the diffusion and twice the smoothness! This 11-inch water pipe features two stacked 30-arm jellyfish percolators, delivering ultra-filtered hits in a bold, compact form. The fat can style body not only looks rad but adds volume and function for full, rich pulls. 💥🌊



🔍 Features:

📏 11 inches tall – perfectly balanced for daily use



🪼 Two 30-Arm Jellyfish Percolators – extreme diffusion, buttery smooth hits



🧪 Glass Fat Can Style Body – unique aesthetic + added water volume



🔄 Bent Neck – ergonomic design for comfort & splash protection



✨ Pulsar Logo – a mark of quality and coolness



🌿 Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide with handle – ready to use out of the box



This piece is for those who love bold rips with premium performance in a sleek, functional design. It’s a beast with beauty — and it’ll be your go-to from the very first hit.

