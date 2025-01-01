About this product
Double Jellyfish Perc Fat Can Glass Water Pipe
11" Tall | 14mm F | Dual Perc Power 💨
Get ready for double the diffusion and twice the smoothness! This 11-inch water pipe features two stacked 30-arm jellyfish percolators, delivering ultra-filtered hits in a bold, compact form. The fat can style body not only looks rad but adds volume and function for full, rich pulls. 💥🌊
🔍 Features:
📏 11 inches tall – perfectly balanced for daily use
Two 30-Arm Jellyfish Percolators – extreme diffusion, buttery smooth hits
🧪 Glass Fat Can Style Body – unique aesthetic + added water volume
🔄 Bent Neck – ergonomic design for comfort & splash protection
✨ Pulsar Logo – a mark of quality and coolness
🌿 Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide with handle – ready to use out of the box
This piece is for those who love bold rips with premium performance in a sleek, functional design. It’s a beast with beauty — and it’ll be your go-to from the very first hit.
Pulsar 60-Arm Glass Water Pipe - 11" / 14mm F
Discreetsmoker
Double Jellyfish Perc Fat Can Glass Water Pipe
11" Tall | 14mm F | Dual Perc Power 💨
Get ready for double the diffusion and twice the smoothness! This 11-inch water pipe features two stacked 30-arm jellyfish percolators, delivering ultra-filtered hits in a bold, compact form. The fat can style body not only looks rad but adds volume and function for full, rich pulls. 💥🌊
🔍 Features:
📏 11 inches tall – perfectly balanced for daily use
Two 30-Arm Jellyfish Percolators – extreme diffusion, buttery smooth hits
🧪 Glass Fat Can Style Body – unique aesthetic + added water volume
🔄 Bent Neck – ergonomic design for comfort & splash protection
✨ Pulsar Logo – a mark of quality and coolness
🌿 Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide with handle – ready to use out of the box
This piece is for those who love bold rips with premium performance in a sleek, functional design. It’s a beast with beauty — and it’ll be your go-to from the very first hit.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
