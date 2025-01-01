🔥 Pulsar APX eRig | 3200mAh 💨

Experience the ultimate dabbing convenience 🚀 with the Pulsar APX eRig.



✔️ This electric dab rig features a powerful 3200mAh battery capacity 🔋 for extended sessions, ensuring you can enjoy your concentrates without interruptions 😤💎.



🔹 Key Features:

✔️ Full Temperature Range – Enjoy precise control 🎛️ over your dabbing experience with a wide temperature range of 482 to 842°F 🔥. Tailor the heat to suit your preferences and explore the full flavor potential of your concentrates 🌿💨.



✔️ LED Lights – The modern LED lights 💡 not only add a sleek aesthetic but also serve as indicators to let you know when it's ready for use ✅, eliminating any guesswork.



✔️ Circular Showerhead Percolator – Indulge in smooth & flavorful hits 😤💨 with this efficient filtration system, ensuring a clean & enjoyable inhale 🔄💎.



✔️ Clear Glass Bubbler Base Jar – Witness the mesmerizing journey of vapor 🔮💨 through the clear glass base, adding a visual dimension to your dabbing sessions 👀✨.



✔️ Glass Carb Cap & Tethered Silicone Sleeve – Elevate the flavor profile of your concentrates 💎 with the included glass carb cap, while the tethered silicone sleeve helps keep your setup organized & ready for use 🔄✅.



✔️ Includes Terp Pearls & Grabber Tong – Take your dabbing experience to the next level 🚀 with terp pearls 🔵 that ensure even vaporization of your concentrates, and a grabber tong for easy, mess-free handling 🛠️💨.

