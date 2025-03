๐Ÿ”ฅ Pulsar APX eRig | 3200mAh ๐Ÿ’จ

Experience the ultimate dabbing convenience ๐Ÿš€ with the Pulsar APX eRig.



โœ”๏ธ This electric dab rig features a powerful 3200mAh battery capacity ๐Ÿ”‹ for extended sessions, ensuring you can enjoy your concentrates without interruptions ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ’Ž.



๐Ÿ”น Key Features:

โœ”๏ธ Full Temperature Range โ€“ Enjoy precise control ๐ŸŽ›๏ธ over your dabbing experience with a wide temperature range of 482 to 842ยฐF ๐Ÿ”ฅ. Tailor the heat to suit your preferences and explore the full flavor potential of your concentrates ๐ŸŒฟ๐Ÿ’จ.



โœ”๏ธ LED Lights โ€“ The modern LED lights ๐Ÿ’ก not only add a sleek aesthetic but also serve as indicators to let you know when it's ready for use โœ , eliminating any guesswork.



โœ”๏ธ Circular Showerhead Percolator โ€“ Indulge in smooth & flavorful hits ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ’จ with this efficient filtration system, ensuring a clean & enjoyable inhale ๐Ÿ”„๐Ÿ’Ž.



โœ”๏ธ Clear Glass Bubbler Base Jar โ€“ Witness the mesmerizing journey of vapor ๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿ’จ through the clear glass base, adding a visual dimension to your dabbing sessions ๐Ÿ‘€โœจ.



โœ”๏ธ Glass Carb Cap & Tethered Silicone Sleeve โ€“ Elevate the flavor profile of your concentrates ๐Ÿ’Ž with the included glass carb cap, while the tethered silicone sleeve helps keep your setup organized & ready for use ๐Ÿ”„โœ .



โœ”๏ธ Includes Terp Pearls & Grabber Tong โ€“ Take your dabbing experience to the next level ๐Ÿš€ with terp pearls ๐Ÿ”ต that ensure even vaporization of your concentrates, and a grabber tong for easy, mess-free handling ๐Ÿ› ๏ธ๐Ÿ’จ.

