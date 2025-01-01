About this product
🔥 Pulsar APX Oil 510 Vaporizer | Thermo Series | 1000mAh
Elevate your vaping game with this versatile vaporizer! With a powerful 1000mAh battery 🔋 and advanced temperature control, you'll experience smooth and flavorful hits every time 🌬️.
✔️ Compact & sleek design – Perfect for on-the-go use 🎒.
✔️ Get ready to take your vaping experience to the next level with Pulsar's APX Oil 510 Vaporizer from the Thermo Series! 🚀
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Color-changing Thermo Series hues 🎨
✔️ APX Oil cartridge-concealing vaporizer 🔒
✔️ 1000mAh battery capacity 🔋
✔️ Variable voltage with five settings: 2.4V, 2.6V, 2.8V, 3.4V, and 3.8V ⚡
✔️ 15-second preheat function (1.8V) 🔥
✔️ LED screen displays: Battery life percentage, voltage setting, and puff count 📟
✔️ Universal 510 threading 🔩
✔️ Fits cartridges up to 14.5 x 60mm 📏
✔️ One-button operation & auto-draw activation once powered on 🎯
✔️ USB-C charge cable included 🔌
✔️ 6-month Pulsar warranty ✅
✔️ Multiple color options available 🌈
Pulsar APX Oil 510 Vaporizer | Thermo Series | 1000mAh
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
