About this product
🌬️ Power-Packed Dry Herb Vaporizer | 2100mAh | Full Temp Control
Elevate your sesh with this 4.3-inch powerhouse designed for pure flavor, full control, and portable perfection. This dry herb vaporizer delivers custom heating, hybrid tech, and smart features that make every puff a pleasure. Whether you’re a flavor chaser or a cloud connoisseur, this device is your new go-to. 💨🌿
⚙️ HIGHLIGHTS & FEATURES:
🔋 2100mAh Battery – Long-lasting performance in a compact form
🌡️ Full Temp Range: Adjust from 320°F to 430°F for tailored hits
📲 OLED Display + Haptic Feedback – Real-time session data at a glance
⏱️ Session Timer + Cash Mode – Customize your sessions, get every last puff
🌪️ Hybrid Heating – Convection + Conduction = Clean, flavorful vapor
🧼 Isolated Ceramic Airpath – Pure taste, no metal or plastic interference
🪛 Built-in Stir Tool – Convenient onboard tool for mid-session mixing
🎨 Stylish Options: Available in multiple colors & unique designs
✅ 1-Year Warranty – Peace of mind included
📐 Specifications:
Height: 4.3 inches
Battery: 2100mAh rechargeable
Heating Type: Hybrid (Convection/Conduction)
Airpath: Isolated Ceramic
Temp Range: 320°F–430°F
Display: OLED with Haptic Feedback
Special Mode: Cash Mode for max extraction
🔥 Take control of your experience with this feature-packed vaporizer that’s small in size but mighty in performance.
Pulsar APX Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer - 2100mAh
Discreetsmoker
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
