levate Your Sessions with the Pulsar Ash Catcher 💨✨

Upgrade your setup and keep things cleaner with the Pulsar Ash Catcher—the perfect combination of style, functionality, and smooth performance. Whether you're chasing cleaner hits or simply want to protect your favorite bong, this ash catcher delivers.



🔑 Key Features



Cleaner, Smoother Sessions 🧼

Minimize resin buildup in your bong and keep your water pipe cleaner for longer, reducing mess and maintenance.



14mm Joint Compatibility 🔗

Universally sized to fit most 14mm bongs, offering seamless integration into your current setup.



Available in 45° or 90° Joint Angles 🔄

Choose the perfect angle for your rig to ensure a snug, spill-free fit and improved airflow alignment.



Assorted Percolator Styles 💧

Enhance your filtration game with a variety of percs that cool and smooth your hits, taking your sessions to the next level.



Sleek Pulsar Branding 🌟

Features the iconic baked-on Pulsar logo, adding a professional, polished touch to your collection.



📦 What’s Included



4-piece ash catcher bundle



Variety of perc styles and joint angles



Compatible with 14mm male connections

