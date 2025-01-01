Unleash Versatility with the Pulsar Barb Fire Slim Variable Voltage 2-in-1 Vape 🔥💨

Experience the ultimate vaping satisfaction with the Pulsar Barb Fire Slim 2-in-1 Vape. Designed to cater to both wax and oil enthusiasts, this innovative vape pen is equipped with an impressive 800mAh battery, ensuring you have the power you need for a satisfying experience.



Key Features:

🔁 Dual Functionality: Seamlessly switch between wax and oil with this versatile 2-in-1 design.

⚙️ Custom Voltage Settings: Enjoy personalized hits with three adjustable voltage levels ranging from 2.7V to 3.3V.

🛠️ High-Quality Build: Crafted with a durable stainless steel body and coil housing, ensuring longevity and reliability.

🎯 Clapton Coil Wax Atomizer: Experience rich flavor and smooth vapor production thanks to the advanced Clapton coil technology.

👄 Zirconia Mouthpiece: Featuring a built-in dab tool for convenience and an ergonomic design for comfortable inhalation.

📦 Smart Storage: Comes with a silicone-lined storage chamber at the base, perfect for keeping your materials organized.

⏱️ 10-Second Sesh Mode: Ideal for group sessions, this feature allows you to enjoy extended draws without interruptions.

🔗 Universal Compatibility: Equipped with a 510 adapter for use with most vape cartridges, enhancing its versatility.



Convenience at Your Fingertips:

🔌 Charging is a breeze with the included USB-C charge cable, ensuring your device is always ready for use.

💧 Plus, for those who enjoy water pipe sessions, the Pulsar Silicone Cart Rig Adapter allows for easy integration.



Available Options:

🎨 Choose from multiple color options to suit your style, and consider our 6-piece display for retail settings.



The Pulsar Barb Fire Slim Variable Voltage 2-in-1 Vape redefines the vaping experience with its unique features and robust design.

Elevate your sessions today! 🚀

