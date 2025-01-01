About this product
Unleash Versatility with the Pulsar Barb Fire Slim Variable Voltage 2-in-1 Vape 🔥💨
Experience the ultimate vaping satisfaction with the Pulsar Barb Fire Slim 2-in-1 Vape. Designed to cater to both wax and oil enthusiasts, this innovative vape pen is equipped with an impressive 800mAh battery, ensuring you have the power you need for a satisfying experience.
Key Features:
🔁 Dual Functionality: Seamlessly switch between wax and oil with this versatile 2-in-1 design.
⚙️ Custom Voltage Settings: Enjoy personalized hits with three adjustable voltage levels ranging from 2.7V to 3.3V.
🛠️ High-Quality Build: Crafted with a durable stainless steel body and coil housing, ensuring longevity and reliability.
🎯 Clapton Coil Wax Atomizer: Experience rich flavor and smooth vapor production thanks to the advanced Clapton coil technology.
👄 Zirconia Mouthpiece: Featuring a built-in dab tool for convenience and an ergonomic design for comfortable inhalation.
📦 Smart Storage: Comes with a silicone-lined storage chamber at the base, perfect for keeping your materials organized.
⏱️ 10-Second Sesh Mode: Ideal for group sessions, this feature allows you to enjoy extended draws without interruptions.
🔗 Universal Compatibility: Equipped with a 510 adapter for use with most vape cartridges, enhancing its versatility.
Convenience at Your Fingertips:
🔌 Charging is a breeze with the included USB-C charge cable, ensuring your device is always ready for use.
💧 Plus, for those who enjoy water pipe sessions, the Pulsar Silicone Cart Rig Adapter allows for easy integration.
Available Options:
🎨 Choose from multiple color options to suit your style, and consider our 6-piece display for retail settings.
The Pulsar Barb Fire Slim Variable Voltage 2-in-1 Vape redefines the vaping experience with its unique features and robust design.
Elevate your sessions today! 🚀
Pulsar Barb Fire Slim Variable Voltage 2-in-1 Vape | 800mAh
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
