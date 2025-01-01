About this product
Pulsar Barb Fire Wax Vape – New & Improved! 🔥💨
The Ultimate Wax Vape for Power & Customization!
The new and improved Pulsar Barb Fire Wax Vape is built for intense flavor, massive clouds, and ultimate convenience. With an upgraded 1450mAh battery and customizable voltage settings, this vape pen delivers the best possible dabbing experience—whether you prefer smooth, flavorful hits or powerful rips!
Equipped with a dual ribbon twist Kanthal-wrapped quartz coil and a ceramic-lined chamber, the Barb Fire ensures pure, rich flavor from your concentrates. Plus, with a 5-second heat-up time and a 10-second hands-free sesh mode, you can enjoy quick, discreet sessions anywhere!
🔥 Key Features:
✔ 1450mAh Battery – More power for longer sessions
✔ Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal-Wrapped Quartz Coil – Enhanced heating & flavor
✔ Ceramic Lined Chamber – Maximum taste & efficiency
✔ Fast 5-Second Heat-Up Time – No waiting, just vaping
✔ 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – Ultimate convenience
✔ Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your experience
✔ 4 Voltage Settings – Choose between 1.8V, 2.0V, 2.2V, or 2.4V
✔ Replaceable Coil – Keep your device performing at its best
✔ 510 Threading Compatibility – Universal connectivity
✔ Durable Stainless Steel Tank & Body Sleeve – Built to last
✔ Available in Multiple Colors – Find your perfect match
✔ 1-Year Limited Warranty – Peace of mind included
📦 Kit Includes:
✅ 1 x 1450mAh Battery
✅ 1 x Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 Ohms)
✅ 1 x Micro USB Charger
✅ 1 x Wax Dabber Tool
✅ 1 x User Manual
Pulsar Barb Fire Variable Voltage Wax Vaporizer
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
