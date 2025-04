Pulsar Barb Fire Wax Vape – New & Improved! πŸ”₯πŸ’¨

The Ultimate Wax Vape for Power & Customization!

The new and improved Pulsar Barb Fire Wax Vape is built for intense flavor, massive clouds, and ultimate convenience. With an upgraded 1450mAh battery and customizable voltage settings, this vape pen delivers the best possible dabbing experienceβ€”whether you prefer smooth, flavorful hits or powerful rips!



Equipped with a dual ribbon twist Kanthal-wrapped quartz coil and a ceramic-lined chamber, the Barb Fire ensures pure, rich flavor from your concentrates. Plus, with a 5-second heat-up time and a 10-second hands-free sesh mode, you can enjoy quick, discreet sessions anywhere!



πŸ”₯ Key Features:

βœ” 1450mAh Battery – More power for longer sessions

βœ” Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal-Wrapped Quartz Coil – Enhanced heating & flavor

βœ” Ceramic Lined Chamber – Maximum taste & efficiency

βœ” Fast 5-Second Heat-Up Time – No waiting, just vaping

βœ” 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – Ultimate convenience

βœ” Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your experience

βœ” 4 Voltage Settings – Choose between 1.8V, 2.0V, 2.2V, or 2.4V

βœ” Replaceable Coil – Keep your device performing at its best

βœ” 510 Threading Compatibility – Universal connectivity

βœ” Durable Stainless Steel Tank & Body Sleeve – Built to last

βœ” Available in Multiple Colors – Find your perfect match

βœ” 1-Year Limited Warranty – Peace of mind included



πŸ“¦ Kit Includes:

✠1 x 1450mAh Battery

✠1 x Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 Ohms)

✠1 x Micro USB Charger

✠1 x Wax Dabber Tool

✠1 x User Manual

