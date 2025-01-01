About this product
🔥 Barb Fire Wax Vape Pen – Power, Flavor & Customization 🔥
The new & improved Barb Fire Wax Vape is designed for maximum vapor production, flavor, and convenience. With enhanced battery life, adjustable voltage settings, and premium coil technology, this wax vape pen delivers a customized, smooth, and powerful dabbing experience—anytime, anywhere!
⚡ Key Features & Benefits:
✔ Powerful 1450mAh Battery – Enjoy longer sessions with consistent performance.
✔ Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal Wrapped Quartz Coil – Heats evenly for pure, flavorful hits.
✔ Ceramic-Lined Chamber – Preserves flavor while ensuring efficient vaporization.
✔ 5-Second Heat Time – Get instant satisfaction with quick heating technology.
✔ 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – For effortless, uninterrupted sessions.
✔ Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your draw resistance for personalized experience.
✔ 4 Voltage Settings:
🔴 1.8V – Smooth, low-temp flavor hits
🟡 2.0V – Balanced performance
🟢 2.2V – Bigger clouds
🔵 2.4V – Massive rips & dense vapor
🎁 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ 1450mAh battery (510 threading for compatibility)
✅ Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 ohms)
✅ Micro USB Charger for easy charging
✅ Wax Dabber Tool for precise handling of concentrates
✅ Replaceable Coil for extended lifespan & performance
🔥 Why Choose the Barb Fire Wax Vape?
✔ Ideal for flavor chasers & cloud lovers – Customize your session with adjustable voltage & airflow.
✔ Sleek & Durable Stainless Steel Design – Stylish, tough, and travel-friendly.
✔ Discreet & Portable – Perfect for home use or on-the-go vaping.
✔ Available in Multiple Colors – Match your personal style.
✔ 1-Year Limited Warranty – Buy with confidence & peace of mind.
⚡ Upgrade your wax vaping game—Get the Barb Fire Wax Vape today! 🚀
The new & improved Barb Fire Wax Vape is designed for maximum vapor production, flavor, and convenience. With enhanced battery life, adjustable voltage settings, and premium coil technology, this wax vape pen delivers a customized, smooth, and powerful dabbing experience—anytime, anywhere!
⚡ Key Features & Benefits:
✔ Powerful 1450mAh Battery – Enjoy longer sessions with consistent performance.
✔ Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal Wrapped Quartz Coil – Heats evenly for pure, flavorful hits.
✔ Ceramic-Lined Chamber – Preserves flavor while ensuring efficient vaporization.
✔ 5-Second Heat Time – Get instant satisfaction with quick heating technology.
✔ 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – For effortless, uninterrupted sessions.
✔ Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your draw resistance for personalized experience.
✔ 4 Voltage Settings:
🔴 1.8V – Smooth, low-temp flavor hits
🟡 2.0V – Balanced performance
🟢 2.2V – Bigger clouds
🔵 2.4V – Massive rips & dense vapor
🎁 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ 1450mAh battery (510 threading for compatibility)
✅ Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 ohms)
✅ Micro USB Charger for easy charging
✅ Wax Dabber Tool for precise handling of concentrates
✅ Replaceable Coil for extended lifespan & performance
🔥 Why Choose the Barb Fire Wax Vape?
✔ Ideal for flavor chasers & cloud lovers – Customize your session with adjustable voltage & airflow.
✔ Sleek & Durable Stainless Steel Design – Stylish, tough, and travel-friendly.
✔ Discreet & Portable – Perfect for home use or on-the-go vaping.
✔ Available in Multiple Colors – Match your personal style.
✔ 1-Year Limited Warranty – Buy with confidence & peace of mind.
⚡ Upgrade your wax vaping game—Get the Barb Fire Wax Vape today! 🚀
Pulsar Barb Fire Variable Voltage Wax Vaporizer
DiscreetsmokerPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔥 Barb Fire Wax Vape Pen – Power, Flavor & Customization 🔥
The new & improved Barb Fire Wax Vape is designed for maximum vapor production, flavor, and convenience. With enhanced battery life, adjustable voltage settings, and premium coil technology, this wax vape pen delivers a customized, smooth, and powerful dabbing experience—anytime, anywhere!
⚡ Key Features & Benefits:
✔ Powerful 1450mAh Battery – Enjoy longer sessions with consistent performance.
✔ Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal Wrapped Quartz Coil – Heats evenly for pure, flavorful hits.
✔ Ceramic-Lined Chamber – Preserves flavor while ensuring efficient vaporization.
✔ 5-Second Heat Time – Get instant satisfaction with quick heating technology.
✔ 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – For effortless, uninterrupted sessions.
✔ Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your draw resistance for personalized experience.
✔ 4 Voltage Settings:
🔴 1.8V – Smooth, low-temp flavor hits
🟡 2.0V – Balanced performance
🟢 2.2V – Bigger clouds
🔵 2.4V – Massive rips & dense vapor
🎁 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ 1450mAh battery (510 threading for compatibility)
✅ Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 ohms)
✅ Micro USB Charger for easy charging
✅ Wax Dabber Tool for precise handling of concentrates
✅ Replaceable Coil for extended lifespan & performance
🔥 Why Choose the Barb Fire Wax Vape?
✔ Ideal for flavor chasers & cloud lovers – Customize your session with adjustable voltage & airflow.
✔ Sleek & Durable Stainless Steel Design – Stylish, tough, and travel-friendly.
✔ Discreet & Portable – Perfect for home use or on-the-go vaping.
✔ Available in Multiple Colors – Match your personal style.
✔ 1-Year Limited Warranty – Buy with confidence & peace of mind.
⚡ Upgrade your wax vaping game—Get the Barb Fire Wax Vape today! 🚀
The new & improved Barb Fire Wax Vape is designed for maximum vapor production, flavor, and convenience. With enhanced battery life, adjustable voltage settings, and premium coil technology, this wax vape pen delivers a customized, smooth, and powerful dabbing experience—anytime, anywhere!
⚡ Key Features & Benefits:
✔ Powerful 1450mAh Battery – Enjoy longer sessions with consistent performance.
✔ Dual Ribbon Twist Kanthal Wrapped Quartz Coil – Heats evenly for pure, flavorful hits.
✔ Ceramic-Lined Chamber – Preserves flavor while ensuring efficient vaporization.
✔ 5-Second Heat Time – Get instant satisfaction with quick heating technology.
✔ 10-Second Hands-Free Sesh Mode – For effortless, uninterrupted sessions.
✔ Adjustable Airflow Control – Customize your draw resistance for personalized experience.
✔ 4 Voltage Settings:
🔴 1.8V – Smooth, low-temp flavor hits
🟡 2.0V – Balanced performance
🟢 2.2V – Bigger clouds
🔵 2.4V – Massive rips & dense vapor
🎁 What’s Included in the Kit?
✅ 1450mAh battery (510 threading for compatibility)
✅ Barb Fire Coil Atomizer (0.2-0.3 ohms)
✅ Micro USB Charger for easy charging
✅ Wax Dabber Tool for precise handling of concentrates
✅ Replaceable Coil for extended lifespan & performance
🔥 Why Choose the Barb Fire Wax Vape?
✔ Ideal for flavor chasers & cloud lovers – Customize your session with adjustable voltage & airflow.
✔ Sleek & Durable Stainless Steel Design – Stylish, tough, and travel-friendly.
✔ Discreet & Portable – Perfect for home use or on-the-go vaping.
✔ Available in Multiple Colors – Match your personal style.
✔ 1-Year Limited Warranty – Buy with confidence & peace of mind.
⚡ Upgrade your wax vaping game—Get the Barb Fire Wax Vape today! 🚀
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item