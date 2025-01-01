🧲 Pulsar DuploCart H2O Bottom Magnetic Connector

Versatile Power for Double the Flavor



The Pulsar DuploCart H2O Bottom Magnetic Connector is an essential accessory crafted for seamless, dual-cartridge vaping experiences 💨.



Whether you're switching flavors or strengths, this innovative connector offers versatility and convenience—an ideal upgrade for every vaping enthusiast.



🔑 Key Features

🧲 Magnetic Connection – Secure and effortless cartridge switching



🔄 Universal Compatibility – Works with all 510-threaded cartridges



📦 Individually Packaged – Sealed for safety and ready when you are



🎨 Stylish Black Finish – Adds a sleek, refined look to your setup



✅ Official Replacement Part – Designed for the Pulsar DuploCart H2O Vaporizer for perfect fit and function



🚀 Elevate Your Vaping Setup

Take your sessions to the next level with this reliable, easy-to-use connector that allows single or dual-cartridge vaping 🔥. Whether you're at home or on the move, enjoy flexibility and flavor variety without compromise.



⚠️ Note: Cartridges are not included.

