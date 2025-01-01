🛸 Pulsar Far-Out Visitors Recycler Glass Water Pipe | 17.25" | 19mm F 💨

Elevate your smoking experience with the Pulsar Far-Out Visitors Recycler Glass Water Pipe, a stunning blend of functionality and style.



Measuring an impressive 17.25 inches tall, this piece not only looks great but also delivers smooth, flavorful hits.



🔑 Key Features:

♻️ Recycler Pipe Design: The innovative recycler build allows for continuous water circulation, enhancing filtration and providing cleaner, cooler hits.



🌬️ Matrix Percolator: Equipped with a matrix percolator, this pipe ensures optimal diffusion for a smoother smoking experience.



👽 UFO Trio Design: The unique UFO trio design adds a touch of aesthetic appeal while maximizing airflow and efficiency.



👄 Angled Mouthpiece: Experience comfort and convenience with the ergonomically angled mouthpiece that facilitates easy draws.



💚 Green Pulsar Logo: The sleek green Pulsar logo on the neck adds a stylish touch to the overall design.



🌿 Matching Herb Slide: This water pipe comes complete with a matching 19mm male herb slide featuring a distinctive UFO handle for easy handling.

read more