About this product
🍄 Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw – 6" | 4pc Set 💨
Elevate your smoking experience with the exceptional Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw.
This eye-catching 6-inch dab straw not only adds a whimsical touch to your collection but also enhances your enjoyment of concentrates in a truly unique way.
🔑 Key Features:
🍄 Psychedelic Design: The magic mushroom theme brings a playful element to your smoking ritual.
📏 Optimal Length: At 6 inches, it's the perfect size for comfort and ease of use.
🌬️ Worked Glass Mushroom Diffuser: Experience enhanced filtration and smoother hits with its specially designed diffuser.
🧪 Durable Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from high-quality glass, built to last and withstand heat.
👜 Felt Storage Bag: Comes with a stylish felt storage bag for convenient transport and protection.
🎨 Multiple Color Options: Choose from a variety of vibrant colors to match your personal style.
🌟 Why Choose the Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw?
This dab straw kit is more than just a smoking accessory — it's a statement piece that turns every session into an adventure.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, it’s designed for both functionality and fun.
So, grab your concentrates and get ready to indulge in a magical experience that’s sure to elevate your sessions. ✨
Elevate your smoking experience with the exceptional Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw.
This eye-catching 6-inch dab straw not only adds a whimsical touch to your collection but also enhances your enjoyment of concentrates in a truly unique way.
🔑 Key Features:
🍄 Psychedelic Design: The magic mushroom theme brings a playful element to your smoking ritual.
📏 Optimal Length: At 6 inches, it's the perfect size for comfort and ease of use.
🌬️ Worked Glass Mushroom Diffuser: Experience enhanced filtration and smoother hits with its specially designed diffuser.
🧪 Durable Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from high-quality glass, built to last and withstand heat.
👜 Felt Storage Bag: Comes with a stylish felt storage bag for convenient transport and protection.
🎨 Multiple Color Options: Choose from a variety of vibrant colors to match your personal style.
🌟 Why Choose the Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw?
This dab straw kit is more than just a smoking accessory — it's a statement piece that turns every session into an adventure.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, it’s designed for both functionality and fun.
So, grab your concentrates and get ready to indulge in a magical experience that’s sure to elevate your sessions. ✨
Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw | 6" | 4pc Set
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🍄 Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw – 6" | 4pc Set 💨
Elevate your smoking experience with the exceptional Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw.
This eye-catching 6-inch dab straw not only adds a whimsical touch to your collection but also enhances your enjoyment of concentrates in a truly unique way.
🔑 Key Features:
🍄 Psychedelic Design: The magic mushroom theme brings a playful element to your smoking ritual.
📏 Optimal Length: At 6 inches, it's the perfect size for comfort and ease of use.
🌬️ Worked Glass Mushroom Diffuser: Experience enhanced filtration and smoother hits with its specially designed diffuser.
🧪 Durable Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from high-quality glass, built to last and withstand heat.
👜 Felt Storage Bag: Comes with a stylish felt storage bag for convenient transport and protection.
🎨 Multiple Color Options: Choose from a variety of vibrant colors to match your personal style.
🌟 Why Choose the Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw?
This dab straw kit is more than just a smoking accessory — it's a statement piece that turns every session into an adventure.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, it’s designed for both functionality and fun.
So, grab your concentrates and get ready to indulge in a magical experience that’s sure to elevate your sessions. ✨
Elevate your smoking experience with the exceptional Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw.
This eye-catching 6-inch dab straw not only adds a whimsical touch to your collection but also enhances your enjoyment of concentrates in a truly unique way.
🔑 Key Features:
🍄 Psychedelic Design: The magic mushroom theme brings a playful element to your smoking ritual.
📏 Optimal Length: At 6 inches, it's the perfect size for comfort and ease of use.
🌬️ Worked Glass Mushroom Diffuser: Experience enhanced filtration and smoother hits with its specially designed diffuser.
🧪 Durable Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from high-quality glass, built to last and withstand heat.
👜 Felt Storage Bag: Comes with a stylish felt storage bag for convenient transport and protection.
🎨 Multiple Color Options: Choose from a variety of vibrant colors to match your personal style.
🌟 Why Choose the Pulsar Magic Mushroom Dab Straw?
This dab straw kit is more than just a smoking accessory — it's a statement piece that turns every session into an adventure.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, it’s designed for both functionality and fun.
So, grab your concentrates and get ready to indulge in a magical experience that’s sure to elevate your sessions. ✨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item