Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray - 11" 🐱🦄✨

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. Measuring a convenient 11 inches by 7 inches, this tray is designed to enhance functionality while showcasing style.



Unique Features:

🛠️ Durable Metal Construction: Crafted from high-quality metal, this tray promises longevity and resistance to wear.

📐 Rolled Edges & Raised Sides: With 1 inch deep sides, you can roll with confidence knowing that your materials stay securely in place.

🎨 Eye-Catching Caticorns Design: Stand out with this whimsical and fun design that reflects your unique personality.

🧲 Matching Magnetic Lids Available: For added convenience, pair your tray with matching magnetic lids to keep your materials protected and secure.



Whether you're at home or on the go, the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray - 11" is your perfect companion for a smooth and stylish rolling experience. 💨🌈

