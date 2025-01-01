Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray - 11"x7" / Opotsum 🐾🦝🎨

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. Designed for both functionality and style, this tray is perfect for enthusiasts looking to add a touch of creativity to their sessions.



Key Features:

📏 Spacious Dimensions: Measuring 11 inches by 7 inches, this tray offers ample space for all your rolling essentials.

🛠️ Durable Construction: Made from high-quality metal, it ensures longevity while maintaining its sleek appearance.

📐 Smart Design: The rolled edges and raised sides (1 inch deep) prevent spills and keep your materials secure during use.

🎨 Unique Opotsum Design: Featuring a captivating opotsum graphic, this tray stands out and reflects your unique personality.

🧲 Matching Accessories: Complete your collection with matching magnetic lids, available separately for an organized and stylish setup.



Whether you're at home or on the go, the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray combines practicality with stunning design, making it an essential accessory for any rolling enthusiast.

Get ready to roll in style! 💨✨

read more