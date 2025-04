Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray โ€“ Space Van Design ๐Ÿš๐ŸŒŒ๐Ÿ’จ

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. Designed for both functionality and style, this tray is perfect for those who appreciate the art of rolling.



Key Features:

๐Ÿ“ Generous Size: Measuring 11 inches by 7 inches, this tray offers ample space for all your rolling needs.

๐Ÿ“ Thoughtful Design: The rolled edges and raised sides (1 inch deep) prevent spills and keep your materials contained.

๐Ÿช Unique Aesthetic: Show off your personality with the eye-catching Space Van design, making your rolling sessions more enjoyable.

๐Ÿงฒ Complementary Accessories: Pair it with matching magnetic lids for a complete and stylish setup!



โš ๏ธ Important Note:

This product is intended for legal herbal use only and is not meant for tobacco.



Get ready to roll in style and functionality with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray โ€” your perfect companion for a smooth experience. โœจ๐ŸŒฟ

