About this product
Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray – Space Van Design 🚐🌌💨
Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. Designed for both functionality and style, this tray is perfect for those who appreciate the art of rolling.
Key Features:
📏 Generous Size: Measuring 11 inches by 7 inches, this tray offers ample space for all your rolling needs.
📐 Thoughtful Design: The rolled edges and raised sides (1 inch deep) prevent spills and keep your materials contained.
🪐 Unique Aesthetic: Show off your personality with the eye-catching Space Van design, making your rolling sessions more enjoyable.
🧲 Complementary Accessories: Pair it with matching magnetic lids for a complete and stylish setup!
⚠️ Important Note:
This product is intended for legal herbal use only and is not meant for tobacco.
Get ready to roll in style and functionality with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray — your perfect companion for a smooth experience. ✨🌿
Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray - 11"x7"/Space Van
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
