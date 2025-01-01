Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray – Space Van Design 🚐🌌💨

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. Designed for both functionality and style, this tray is perfect for those who appreciate the art of rolling.



Key Features:

📏 Generous Size: Measuring 11 inches by 7 inches, this tray offers ample space for all your rolling needs.

📐 Thoughtful Design: The rolled edges and raised sides (1 inch deep) prevent spills and keep your materials contained.

🪐 Unique Aesthetic: Show off your personality with the eye-catching Space Van design, making your rolling sessions more enjoyable.

🧲 Complementary Accessories: Pair it with matching magnetic lids for a complete and stylish setup!



⚠️ Important Note:

This product is intended for legal herbal use only and is not meant for tobacco.



Get ready to roll in style and functionality with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray — your perfect companion for a smooth experience. ✨🌿

