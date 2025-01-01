Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray with 3D Lid - Camper Van Shroom Trip - 11"x7" 🚐🍄🎨

Discover the perfect blend of functionality and artistic flair with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray. This unique tray features a stunning 3D lid adorned with a whimsical Camper Van Shroom Trip design, making it a must-have for any enthusiast.



Key Features:

🛠️ Durable Metal Construction: Crafted from high-quality metal, this rolling tray guarantees longevity and resilience for all your rolling needs.

🧲 Magnetic Lid: The innovative magnetic lid not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also protects your contents from breezes, dust, and debris.

📐 Optimized Design: With raised edges and rolled sides, the tray provides a secure and convenient space for all your rolling essentials.

👁️ Captivating 3D Artwork: The lenticular artwork on the lid offers a mesmerizing visual experience that will impress every time you use it.

🎨 Stylish Matching Design: The Camper Van Shroom Trip theme adds a fun and vibrant touch, making this tray a stylish addition to your collection.



Elevate your smoking experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray – where practicality meets artistic expression. 💨🌈

