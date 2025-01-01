Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray With Lid - Garden of Cosmic Delights 🌌🌿🎨

Transform your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray, featuring an enchanting Garden of Cosmic Delights design by the talented artist Hannah Bunzey. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your journey, this tray is designed to elevate every moment.



Key Features:

📏 Spacious Design: Measuring 11" x 7", this tray offers ample space for all your rolling essentials.

🧲 Magnetic Lid: The innovative magnetic lid ensures your smoking materials are kept secure and protected from the elements.

📐 Raised Edges: The raised edges and rolled sides are designed to prevent spills, keeping your herbs and tobacco safely contained.

🛡️ Protection Against the Elements: The lid safeguards your contents from breezes, dust, and debris, so everything stays clean and intact.

👁️ Stunning Artwork: Enjoy the mesmerizing lenticular 3D artwork on the lid, adding a touch of cosmic charm to your rolling setup.



Upgrade your rolling ritual with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray – where functionality meets artistic expression.

Make every roll a delight! 💫💨

