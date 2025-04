Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray With Lid - Garden of Cosmic Delights ๐ŸŒŒ๐ŸŒฟ๐ŸŽจ

Transform your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray, featuring an enchanting Garden of Cosmic Delights design by the talented artist Hannah Bunzey. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your journey, this tray is designed to elevate every moment.



Key Features:

๐Ÿ“ Spacious Design: Measuring 11" x 7", this tray offers ample space for all your rolling essentials.

๐Ÿงฒ Magnetic Lid: The innovative magnetic lid ensures your smoking materials are kept secure and protected from the elements.

๐Ÿ“ Raised Edges: The raised edges and rolled sides are designed to prevent spills, keeping your herbs and tobacco safely contained.

๐Ÿ›ก๏ธ Protection Against the Elements: The lid safeguards your contents from breezes, dust, and debris, so everything stays clean and intact.

๐Ÿ‘๏ธ Stunning Artwork: Enjoy the mesmerizing lenticular 3D artwork on the lid, adding a touch of cosmic charm to your rolling setup.



Upgrade your rolling ritual with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray โ€“ where functionality meets artistic expression.

Make every roll a delight! ๐Ÿ’ซ๐Ÿ’จ

read more