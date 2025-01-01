Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray w/ Lid – Flowering | 7"x5.5" 🌸🧲✨

Discover the perfect companion for your rolling needs with the Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray. Designed with both functionality and style in mind, this compact tray is ideal for on-the-go enthusiasts.



Key Features:

📏 Compact Size: Measuring 7" x 5.5", this mini tray is perfectly sized for easy transport and storage.

🛠️ Durable Material: Constructed from high-quality metal, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

🧲 Magnetic Lid: Comes with a magnetic cover that securely seals in your contents, protecting them from breezes, dust, and debris.

📐 Raised Edges: The raised edges and rolled sides help keep everything contained, making your rolling experience mess-free.

🎨 Stunning Artwork: Features a beautiful flowering design, making it not just a handy tool but also a stylish accessory.



Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray. Its unique features cater to both practicality and aesthetic appeal, making it the ideal choice for anyone who values style and function. 💨🌼

