Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray with Lid – Psychedelic Desert 🏜️🎨🧲

Experience a fusion of functionality and art with the Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray. Measuring at a convenient 7 inches by 5.5 inches, this tray is perfectly sized for your rolling needs.



Key Features:

🧲 Magnetic Cover: The innovative magnetic lid ensures that your materials stay secure, protecting them from breezes, dust, and debris.

📐 Raised Edges & Rolled Sides: Designed for ease of use, the tray features raised edges and rolled sides that help keep your contents in place while you roll.

🎨 Stunning Artwork: Adorned with a vibrant Psychedelic Desert design, created by the talented artist Amberly Downs, this tray is a true statement piece.

🌟 Pulsar Artist Series: Part of the exclusive Pulsar Artist Series, showcasing unique and creative designs that elevate your rolling experience.



Whether you're at home or on the go, the Pulsar Mini Metal Rolling Tray is your perfect companion, combining practicality with artistic flair.

Keep your rolling materials organized and protected while enjoying a piece of art that reflects your style. 💨✨

read more