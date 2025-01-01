🌈 Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe | 15" | 14mm F 💨

Experience a new level of enjoyment with the Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.



Standing tall at 15 inches, this exquisite water pipe is designed not only for functionality but also for aesthetic appeal.



🎨 Stunning Design Features

🌀 Unique Zig Zag Neck Shape: This innovative design not only looks great but also enhances your smoking experience by providing a cooler, smoother hit.



⚖️ Round-Base Stability: The round base ensures stability, preventing any accidental tipping during use.



🌸 Pastel Color Block Design: Available in multiple pastel colors, this water pipe adds a touch of elegance to your collection.



🌈 Rainbow Pulsar Logo: Adorned with a vibrant logo on the neck, it showcases your style and love for quality products.



🔧 High-Quality Construction

Crafted from borosilicate glass, this water pipe is durable and designed to withstand high temperatures, ensuring a long-lasting product.



📦 Complete Set Includes:

💧 Matching Diffuser Downstem – For optimal filtration and smoother hits.

🌿 14mm Male Herb Slide with Handle – Ensures easy loading and handling of your favorite herbs.



Elevate your smoking experience with the stylish and functional Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.



Perfect for both new users and seasoned enthusiasts alike! 😌🚀

