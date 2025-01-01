About this product
🌈 Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe | 15" | 14mm F 💨
Experience a new level of enjoyment with the Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Standing tall at 15 inches, this exquisite water pipe is designed not only for functionality but also for aesthetic appeal.
🎨 Stunning Design Features
🌀 Unique Zig Zag Neck Shape: This innovative design not only looks great but also enhances your smoking experience by providing a cooler, smoother hit.
⚖️ Round-Base Stability: The round base ensures stability, preventing any accidental tipping during use.
🌸 Pastel Color Block Design: Available in multiple pastel colors, this water pipe adds a touch of elegance to your collection.
🌈 Rainbow Pulsar Logo: Adorned with a vibrant logo on the neck, it showcases your style and love for quality products.
🔧 High-Quality Construction
Crafted from borosilicate glass, this water pipe is durable and designed to withstand high temperatures, ensuring a long-lasting product.
📦 Complete Set Includes:
💧 Matching Diffuser Downstem – For optimal filtration and smoother hits.
🌿 14mm Male Herb Slide with Handle – Ensures easy loading and handling of your favorite herbs.
Elevate your smoking experience with the stylish and functional Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Perfect for both new users and seasoned enthusiasts alike! 😌🚀
Experience a new level of enjoyment with the Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Standing tall at 15 inches, this exquisite water pipe is designed not only for functionality but also for aesthetic appeal.
🎨 Stunning Design Features
🌀 Unique Zig Zag Neck Shape: This innovative design not only looks great but also enhances your smoking experience by providing a cooler, smoother hit.
⚖️ Round-Base Stability: The round base ensures stability, preventing any accidental tipping during use.
🌸 Pastel Color Block Design: Available in multiple pastel colors, this water pipe adds a touch of elegance to your collection.
🌈 Rainbow Pulsar Logo: Adorned with a vibrant logo on the neck, it showcases your style and love for quality products.
🔧 High-Quality Construction
Crafted from borosilicate glass, this water pipe is durable and designed to withstand high temperatures, ensuring a long-lasting product.
📦 Complete Set Includes:
💧 Matching Diffuser Downstem – For optimal filtration and smoother hits.
🌿 14mm Male Herb Slide with Handle – Ensures easy loading and handling of your favorite herbs.
Elevate your smoking experience with the stylish and functional Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Perfect for both new users and seasoned enthusiasts alike! 😌🚀
Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe | 15" | 14mm F
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌈 Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe | 15" | 14mm F 💨
Experience a new level of enjoyment with the Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Standing tall at 15 inches, this exquisite water pipe is designed not only for functionality but also for aesthetic appeal.
🎨 Stunning Design Features
🌀 Unique Zig Zag Neck Shape: This innovative design not only looks great but also enhances your smoking experience by providing a cooler, smoother hit.
⚖️ Round-Base Stability: The round base ensures stability, preventing any accidental tipping during use.
🌸 Pastel Color Block Design: Available in multiple pastel colors, this water pipe adds a touch of elegance to your collection.
🌈 Rainbow Pulsar Logo: Adorned with a vibrant logo on the neck, it showcases your style and love for quality products.
🔧 High-Quality Construction
Crafted from borosilicate glass, this water pipe is durable and designed to withstand high temperatures, ensuring a long-lasting product.
📦 Complete Set Includes:
💧 Matching Diffuser Downstem – For optimal filtration and smoother hits.
🌿 14mm Male Herb Slide with Handle – Ensures easy loading and handling of your favorite herbs.
Elevate your smoking experience with the stylish and functional Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Perfect for both new users and seasoned enthusiasts alike! 😌🚀
Experience a new level of enjoyment with the Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Standing tall at 15 inches, this exquisite water pipe is designed not only for functionality but also for aesthetic appeal.
🎨 Stunning Design Features
🌀 Unique Zig Zag Neck Shape: This innovative design not only looks great but also enhances your smoking experience by providing a cooler, smoother hit.
⚖️ Round-Base Stability: The round base ensures stability, preventing any accidental tipping during use.
🌸 Pastel Color Block Design: Available in multiple pastel colors, this water pipe adds a touch of elegance to your collection.
🌈 Rainbow Pulsar Logo: Adorned with a vibrant logo on the neck, it showcases your style and love for quality products.
🔧 High-Quality Construction
Crafted from borosilicate glass, this water pipe is durable and designed to withstand high temperatures, ensuring a long-lasting product.
📦 Complete Set Includes:
💧 Matching Diffuser Downstem – For optimal filtration and smoother hits.
🌿 14mm Male Herb Slide with Handle – Ensures easy loading and handling of your favorite herbs.
Elevate your smoking experience with the stylish and functional Pulsar Paths Of Joy Glass Water Pipe.
Perfect for both new users and seasoned enthusiasts alike! 😌🚀
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item