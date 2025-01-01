About this product
🌸 12" Pulsar Floral Honeycomb Rig Style Water Pipe 🌿
Experience smooth, filtered hits with the 12" Pulsar Floral Honeycomb Water Pipe. Designed for style and function, this rig-style bong features beautiful flower decorations, a unique perforated disc percolator, and a honeycomb diffuser to ensure ultimate filtration and effortless pulls.
🔹 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 12” Tall – The perfect height for comfortable handling and optimal airflow.
✔️ Rig-Style Water Pipe – Designed for both herbs & concentrates for versatile use.
✔️ Novelty Perforated Disc Percolator – Features floral decorations for a stylish touch 🌸.
✔️ Honeycomb Diffuser – Breaks down smoke into tiny bubbles for ultra-smooth hits.
✔️ 3-Pinch Ice Catcher – Drop in ice cubes for a cooler, smoother experience ❄️.
✔️ Gold Pulsar Logo – A mark of premium quality and craftsmanship.
✔️ Borosilicate Glass – High-quality, durable glass that resists heat & breakage.
✔️ Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide – Comes with a matching handle for easy use.
🎯 Why Choose This Water Pipe?
✔️ Enhanced Filtration – Honeycomb + perforated disc perc for the smoothest rips 🌬️.
✔️ Aesthetic Floral Design – Eye-catching decorations for a beautiful, unique look 🌸.
✔️ Ice Catcher Feature – Add ice for a cooler, less harsh inhale ❄️.
✔️ Durable & Reliable – Made from thick borosilicate glass for long-lasting use 💎.
✔️ Perfect for Daily Use – Great for both new & experienced smokers.
