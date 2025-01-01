About this product
Pulsar ProShift™ Dry Herb Vaporizer – Power & Precision in Every Puff! 🔥
Unleash next-level vaping with the Pulsar ProShift™ Dry Herb Vaporizer! Built for serious herbal connoisseurs, this powerful vaporizer is packed with a massive 3000mAh battery, titanium heating chamber, and convection air heating for pure, flavorful hits—without combustion!
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 3000mAh Battery – Enjoy multiple sessions per charge with reliable power. 🔋
✔️ Titanium Heating Chamber – Convection air heating delivers smooth, flavorful vapor without burning your herb. 🌿💨
✔️ Isolated Stainless Steel Airpath – Cools vapor before inhalation for a smoother, more enjoyable hit. ❄️
✔️ Magnetic Mouthpiece – Easy removal & cleaning for optimal hygiene. 🧼
✔️ Adjustable Session Timer – Choose between 3 to 7 minutes per session to match your vaping style. ⏳
✔️ OLED Display – Crystal-clear screen shows temperature (°F/°C), battery life, and session time. 📟
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Recharges in under 2 hours for quick, on-the-go vaping. ⚡🔌
✔️ Compact & Sleek – Pocket-sized & discreet, perfect for travel. ✈️
📦 What’s in the Kit?
✔️ Pulsar ProShift™ Dry Herb Vaporizer
✔️ Magnetic Mouthpiece (removable & disassemblable)
✔️ Mouthpiece Fiber Screen
✔️ Chamber Cleaning Brush 🖌️
✔️ Airpath Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ Cleaning Wipe
✔️ USB-C Charging Cable
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
