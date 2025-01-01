About this product
🌈 RöK Electric Dab Rig – Limited Edition
Shift to a higher consciousness with the full spectrum of color & flavor that this limited edition RöK Electric Dab Rig provides 🌿💨.
This release is paired with chromatic borosilicate glass accessories, including:
✔️ Base jar 🏺
✔️ Bullet carb cap 🎯
✔️ Herb carb cap 🌿
Upgrades for this version include larger internal air paths for enhanced airflow & bigger clouds ☁️🔥.
Two silicone collars, a glass downstem, carb cap tether, USB cable, & cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both concentrates & flower 🌬️🌿.
🌟 Features & Specs:
✔️ Chromatic Rainbow Body Design 🌈 – A stunning, eye-catching aesthetic.
✔️ Chromatic Base & Clear Downstem 💎 – Elevates the experience.
✔️ 6.75 Inches Tall 📏 – Compact yet powerful.
✔️ Dual Isolated Airpaths 💨 – For pure, smooth hits.
✔️ 3 Voltage Settings ⚡ – Customize your session.
✔️ 30-Second 'RöK Mode' ⏳ – Extended performance for massive rips.
✔️ All-Metal Body 🏆 – Built for durability.
✔️ Coilless Quartz V2 Wax Atomizer 🧪 – Enhanced flavor extraction.
✔️ Ceramic Herb Atomizer 🌿 – Even heating for smooth hits.
✔️ Borosilicate Glass Beaker Base 🏺 – High-quality & heat-resistant.
✔️ Disc Percolator 🌊 – Superior filtration for smoother draws.
✔️ Chromatic Carb Caps (For Concentrate & Herb) 🔄 – Perfect airflow control.
✔️ 1-Year Warranty ✅ – Peace of mind guaranteed.
📦 Included Items:
✔️ 1 - Dabber Tool 🛠️
✔️ 2 - Wire Brushes 🧼
✔️ 1 - Herb Carb Cap 🌿
✔️ 1 - Wax Carb Cap 💨
✔️ 1 - Carb Cap Tether 🔗
✔️ 1 - Coilless Quartz V2 Atomizer Cup 🧪
✔️ 1 - Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Cup 🔥
✔️ 2 - Silicone Atomizer Collars 🌡️
✔️ 1 - USB-C Charging Cable 🔌
✔️ 4 - Crud Bud Alcohol-Filled Cotton Buds 🧽
✔️ A Black Folder with a White Arrow – 📄 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD: Limited Edition RöK User Manual 📖
Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig - Full Spectrum
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
