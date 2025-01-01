Pulsar RöK Luna Glow – Limited Edition Neon Green Portable Dab Rig 💨💚

Light up your sessions with the RöK Luna Glow, a limited edition version of Pulsar's best-selling electric dab rig. Featuring a stunning neon green glow, this rig is built for rolling waves of flavor with premium borosilicate glass accessories, dual isolated airpaths, and an all-metal body for ultimate durability.



🌌 Dance in the Light of the Moon with the Luna Glow! 🌌



🔥 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Compact & Powerful – 6.75 inches tall with intense vapor production.

✔️ Neon Green Glow – Lime green borosilicate glass for a cosmic look.

✔️ Versatile for Concentrates & Flower – Dual-use for ultimate convenience. 🌿💨

✔️ Coilless Quartz & Ceramic Atomizers – Clean, pure flavorful dabs.

✔️ Disc Percolator – Smooth, cool vapor with advanced filtration.

✔️ 30-Second ‘RöK Mode’ – Hands-free session mode for continuous hits.

✔️ Adjustable Voltage Settings – Customize your experience with three power levels.

✔️ Durable Metal Body – Built to last with a sturdy, all-metal design.

✔️ USB Charging – Convenient and fast recharging for on-the-go sessions.



🎁 What’s Included?

✔️ 1 x RöK Luna Glow Dab Rig 🌙

✔️ 1 x Dabber Tool 🛠️

✔️ 2 x Wire Brushes 🧹

✔️ 1 x Herb Carb Cap 🌿

✔️ 1 x Wax Carb Cap 💨

✔️ 1 x Coil-less Quartz V2 Atomizer Cup

✔️ 1 x Coil-less Ceramic Atomizer Cup

✔️ 2 x Silicone Atomizer Collars

✔️ 1 x USB Charging Cable 🔌

✔️ 4 x Crud Bud Alcohol-Filled Cleaning Swabs 🧼



⚙️ Technical Specifications

📏 Height: 6.75" (17.14 cm)

💨 Airflow: Dual isolated airpaths for a pure, untainted experience

🌡️ Temperature Control: 3 voltage settings for customized hits

🔥 Session Mode: 30-second RöK Mode for continuous dabbing

🛠️ Percolation: Disc percolator for advanced water filtration

💎 Atomizers: Coilless Quartz & Ceramic for clean flavor

🔋 Power: Rechargeable via USB charging

💪 Build: All-metal body for durability

🎨 Color: Limited Edition Lime Green Neon Glow



🎨 Upgrade Your Experience with Matching Limited Edition Accessories!

✨ Lime Green Luna Glow Replacement Parts Available! ✨

💚 Base Jar

💚 Herb Carb Cap

💚 Oil Carb Cap

read more