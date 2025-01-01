Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate & 510 Cartridge Vaporizer – 1500mAh (Black)

Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility

The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.



🔥 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. 🛠️💨

✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. 🤯🎉

✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. 👆🔘

✔️ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. 🚀⚡

✔️ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. 🔋🔆

✔️ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚡

✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. 💨🔥

✔️ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. 🔧🛠️

✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. ⚡🔌

✔️ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✅🎁

read more