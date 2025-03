Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate & 510 Cartridge Vaporizer – 1500mAh (Black)

Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility

The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.



πŸ”₯ Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. πŸ› οΈπŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. πŸ€―πŸŽ‰

βœ”οΈ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. πŸ‘†πŸ”˜

βœ”οΈ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. πŸš€βš‘

βœ”οΈ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. πŸ”‹πŸ”†

βœ”οΈ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚑

βœ”οΈ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. πŸ’¨πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. πŸ”§πŸ› οΈ

βœ”οΈ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. βš‘πŸ”Œ

βœ”οΈ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✠🎁

