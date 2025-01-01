About this product
Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate & 510 Cartridge Vaporizer – 1500mAh (Black)
Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility
The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. 🛠️💨
✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. 🤯🎉
✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. 👆🔘
✔️ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. 🚀⚡
✔️ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. 🔋🔆
✔️ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚡
✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. 💨🔥
✔️ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. 🔧🛠️
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. ⚡🔌
✔️ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✅🎁
Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility
The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. 🛠️💨
✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. 🤯🎉
✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. 👆🔘
✔️ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. 🚀⚡
✔️ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. 🔋🔆
✔️ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚡
✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. 💨🔥
✔️ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. 🔧🛠️
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. ⚡🔌
✔️ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✅🎁
Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate or 510 Cartridge w/ Dry Cup - 1500mAh / Black
DiscreetsmokerPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate & 510 Cartridge Vaporizer – 1500mAh (Black)
Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility
The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. 🛠️💨
✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. 🤯🎉
✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. 👆🔘
✔️ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. 🚀⚡
✔️ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. 🔋🔆
✔️ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚡
✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. 💨🔥
✔️ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. 🔧🛠️
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. ⚡🔌
✔️ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✅🎁
Effortless Vaping, Maximum Versatility
The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer is designed for seamless, hands-free vaping with both concentrates and 510 cartridges. Whether you prefer wax dabs or oils, this multifunctional device provides consistent, flavorful hits with the convenience of auto-fill technology.
🔥 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Use Functionality – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510 cartridges for versatile vaping. 🛠️💨
✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – Let the vaporizer do the work! Sit back and enjoy smooth hits without effort. 🤯🎉
✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple to use, even for beginners. 👆🔘
✔️ Customizable Voltage Settings – Adjust power levels for your perfect vaping experience. 🚀⚡
✔️ Battery Level LED Indicator – Easily monitor charge levels for uninterrupted sessions. 🔋🔆
✔️ 1500mAh Variable Voltage Battery – Extended use time with quick USB-C charging. ⏳⚡
✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers efficient, smooth vaporization of your concentrates. 💨🔥
✔️ Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker Included – A must-have accessory for easy wax handling and maintenance. 🔧🛠️
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Quick and hassle-free power-ups. ⚡🔌
✔️ 1-Year End User Warranty – Ensures your peace of mind with every purchase. ✅🎁
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item