Pulsar Third Eye Shroom Skull Glass Jar - 4.25" 💀🍄🧠

Discover the enchanting allure of the Pulsar Third Eye Shroom Skull Glass Jar. Standing proudly at 4.25 inches, this extraordinary storage solution marries functionality with artistic flair, making it a perfect addition to your home.



Key Features:

🎨 Unique Design: The stunning Third Eye Skull motif adds a mystical touch that is sure to captivate and intrigue.

🪵 Durable Construction: Crafted from hand-molded acrylic resin, this jar is built to last while showcasing its distinctive character.

🔮 UV Reactive Accents: Watch as the jar comes to life under UV light, creating an eye-catching display that enhances any space.

🔒 Secure Storage: The included wooden lid features a gasket seal, ensuring an airtight closure that effectively safeguards your contents.

☀️ Protection from UV Rays: Keep your valuable items safe from harmful UV rays, preserving their integrity over time.

📦 Versatile Use: Ideal for storing a variety of items such as herbs, candies, medicines, keys, and more, this jar is as practical as it is beautiful.



Elevate your storage game with the Pulsar Third Eye Shroom Skull Glass Jar – a perfect combination of style and functionality that will keep your treasures secure while making a bold statement. ✨🗝️

