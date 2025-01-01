Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set – 10" / 14mm Female 💋💨

Elevate your smoking experience with the charming Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set. This exquisite set combines functionality with romantic flair, making it the perfect addition to any collection. 💘



Product Features:

📏 Height: A convenient 10 inches tall, ideal for both home use and travel.

🧪 Beaker Style: The classic beaker design offers stability and a smooth smoking experience.

💖 Love-Inspired Design: Adorned with delightful love hearts and kisses, this piece is sure to impress.

💞 Matching Hand Pipe: Comes with a heart-shaped hand pipe and a heart poker tool for added charm and functionality.

🔥 Durable Material: Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, ensuring durability and heat resistance.

❤️ Signature Branding: Features a sleek red Pulsar logo that stands out beautifully.

💨 Enhanced Functionality: Includes a removable diffuser downstem for smoother hits and a matching 14mm male herb slide with a heart handle for easy loading.



This set is not just a smoking accessory; it's a statement piece that embodies love and creativity. Whether you're treating yourself or surprising a loved one, the Pulsar Valentine's XOXO set is sure to bring joy and style to any smoking session. 🎁💝

read more