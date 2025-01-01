About this product
Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set – 10" / 14mm Female 💋💨
Elevate your smoking experience with the charming Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set. This exquisite set combines functionality with romantic flair, making it the perfect addition to any collection. 💘
Product Features:
📏 Height: A convenient 10 inches tall, ideal for both home use and travel.
🧪 Beaker Style: The classic beaker design offers stability and a smooth smoking experience.
💖 Love-Inspired Design: Adorned with delightful love hearts and kisses, this piece is sure to impress.
💞 Matching Hand Pipe: Comes with a heart-shaped hand pipe and a heart poker tool for added charm and functionality.
🔥 Durable Material: Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, ensuring durability and heat resistance.
❤️ Signature Branding: Features a sleek red Pulsar logo that stands out beautifully.
💨 Enhanced Functionality: Includes a removable diffuser downstem for smoother hits and a matching 14mm male herb slide with a heart handle for easy loading.
This set is not just a smoking accessory; it's a statement piece that embodies love and creativity. Whether you're treating yourself or surprising a loved one, the Pulsar Valentine's XOXO set is sure to bring joy and style to any smoking session. 🎁💝
Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set - 10" / 14mm F
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this product
Pulsar Valentine's XOXO Glass Beaker Water Pipe & Hand Pipe Set – 10" / 14mm Female 💋💨
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
