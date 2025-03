🌷 Rachel My Bud Vase® – Soft, Sweet & Stylish 💖

This perfectly-shaped pink porcelain vase with its delicate white relief flowers is as beautiful as it is functional.



The pale pink and white hydrangea arrangement with the perfect rhinestone detail adds an airy touch of beauty, while also functioning as your flower poker to clear your fancy cone bowl.



Rachel will highlight any room's decor—the right gift to share with your closest friends! 🎀👯‍♀️



📦 Included in your Monica, Rachel, or Phoebe My Bud Vase®:

🏺 Vase – H: 6 inches | W: 3 inches



🌼 Custom Cone Slide – 9mm | 3.5"



🌸 Pale Pink and White Rhinestone Hydrangea



💧 Fixed Downstem



🏷️ My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity

