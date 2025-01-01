About this product
Randy’s Inspo XL – Big Performance, Pocket-Sized 🔋💨
Meet the Randy’s Inspo XL, a next-gen portable vaporizer designed to deliver powerful, personalized vaping wherever life takes you. Equipped with a 650mAh built-in battery, this compact device is compatible with both Randy’s Sand Quartz Atomizer and 510-thread tanks, making it the ideal all-in-one for your concentrate or cartridge needs.
🔧 Versatile Voltage Settings
Customize your sessions with three distinct voltage levels, each tailored for a different experience:
🟢 2.8V – Green: Smooth and mellow
🔵 3.4V – Blue: Balanced flavor and vapor
🔴 3.8V – Red: Full-bodied and robust
💡 Key Features
Compact Size: Just 1.8" x 1.1" x 3.4"—easy to carry, perfect for travel
High Capacity: Fits cartridges up to 3g for longer sessions
Quick Heat-Up: Ready in just 15 seconds
Auto-Draw Activation: Intuitive use—just inhale to activate
Safety Lock Feature: Helps prevent accidental activation
Type-C Charging: Fast, reliable recharging to minimize downtime
📦 What’s Included
1 x Randy’s Inspo XL Device
1 x Randy’s Sand Quartz Atomizer
1 x User Manual
🌟 Why Choose the Randy’s Inspo XL?
Whether you're a new user or a seasoned vape enthusiast, the Inspo XL delivers the perfect combination of power, portability, and precision. With easy voltage adjustments, long battery life, and compatibility with top atomizers and tanks, this device is built to adapt to your lifestyle.
Randy's Inspo XL
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
