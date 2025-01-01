Randy’s Inspo XL – Big Performance, Pocket-Sized 🔋💨

Meet the Randy’s Inspo XL, a next-gen portable vaporizer designed to deliver powerful, personalized vaping wherever life takes you. Equipped with a 650mAh built-in battery, this compact device is compatible with both Randy’s Sand Quartz Atomizer and 510-thread tanks, making it the ideal all-in-one for your concentrate or cartridge needs.



🔧 Versatile Voltage Settings

Customize your sessions with three distinct voltage levels, each tailored for a different experience:



🟢 2.8V – Green: Smooth and mellow



🔵 3.4V – Blue: Balanced flavor and vapor



🔴 3.8V – Red: Full-bodied and robust



💡 Key Features

Compact Size: Just 1.8" x 1.1" x 3.4"—easy to carry, perfect for travel



High Capacity: Fits cartridges up to 3g for longer sessions



Quick Heat-Up: Ready in just 15 seconds



Auto-Draw Activation: Intuitive use—just inhale to activate



Safety Lock Feature: Helps prevent accidental activation



Type-C Charging: Fast, reliable recharging to minimize downtime



📦 What’s Included

1 x Randy’s Inspo XL Device



1 x Randy’s Sand Quartz Atomizer



1 x User Manual



🌟 Why Choose the Randy’s Inspo XL?

Whether you're a new user or a seasoned vape enthusiast, the Inspo XL delivers the perfect combination of power, portability, and precision. With easy voltage adjustments, long battery life, and compatibility with top atomizers and tanks, this device is built to adapt to your lifestyle.

