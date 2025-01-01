🔥 Randy's Loov Vaporizer 🌬️✨

The Randy's Loov Vaporizer offers a sophisticated vaping experience designed for enthusiasts who value both style and functionality. This versatile vaporizer is compatible with Randy's Loov Coils and Randy's Loov Glass, ensuring seamless performance and maximum satisfaction.



⚡ Key Features

✔️ Powerful Battery – With a built-in 1600mAh battery, the Randy's Loov Vaporizer provides extended usage without frequent recharges. 🔋🔄

✔️ Variable Voltage Settings – Tailor your vaping experience with adjustable voltage levels ranging from 2.5V to 4.0V (Yellow, Blue, Green, Red). 🔥💨

✔️ Compact Design – Measuring only 40mm x 215.5mm x 109.3mm, this vaporizer is perfect for on-the-go use. 🎒🚀

✔️ Easy Charging – The Type-C charging port ensures quick and efficient power-ups. ⚡🔌



🎯 Convenient Features

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the Randy's Loov Vaporizer includes:

✅ 5 Touches to power on/off 🖐️

✅ 3 Touches to change voltage settings 🎛️

✅ Auto-Session feature with double-tap for 30 seconds of use ⏳💨

✅ Auto-Shutoff after 20 minutes for safety and efficiency 🔒⏲️



📦 What’s in the Box?

The Randy's Loov Vaporizer package includes everything you need to get started:

📍 1 x Randy's Loov Device

📍 1 x Randy's Loov Glass Beaker

📍 1 x Silicone Diffuser

📍 1 x Silicone Cap

📍 2 x Randy's Loov Atomizers

📍 1 x USB-C Charger

📍 1 x Poker

📍 1 x Brush

📍 5 x Cotton Swabs

📍 1 x User Manual

