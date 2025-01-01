About this product
Revelry Around-Towner – Smell Proof Medium Duffle 🎒
Travel smart with the Revelry Around-Towner, the ultimate medium-sized duffle designed for weekly excursions, adventures, and everyday use. Built with smell-proof and water-resistant technology, this bag keeps your essentials fresh, dry, and discreet wherever you go.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔ Smell-Proof & Water-Resistant – The rubber-backed exterior and carbon filter system ensure that unwanted odors stay locked in while keeping moisture out.
✔ Custom Protective Twill Lining – Safeguards the carbon filter system while adding a stylish interior finish.
✔ Secure & Convenient – Features a waterproof zipper, lockable design, and inner stash pocket for discreet storage.
✔ Versatile Carrying Options – Includes removable shoulder strap, end handles, and genuine leather accents for comfort & style.
✔ Perfect Size for Travel – With a 72L capacity, it’s spacious yet manageable, making it ideal for weekend trips, gym sessions, or extended adventures.
Revelry Around-Towner - Smell Proof Medium Duffle
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
