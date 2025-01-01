Revelry Around-Towner – Smell Proof Medium Duffle 🎒

Travel smart with the Revelry Around-Towner, the ultimate medium-sized duffle designed for weekly excursions, adventures, and everyday use. Built with smell-proof and water-resistant technology, this bag keeps your essentials fresh, dry, and discreet wherever you go.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔ Smell-Proof & Water-Resistant – The rubber-backed exterior and carbon filter system ensure that unwanted odors stay locked in while keeping moisture out.

✔ Custom Protective Twill Lining – Safeguards the carbon filter system while adding a stylish interior finish.

✔ Secure & Convenient – Features a waterproof zipper, lockable design, and inner stash pocket for discreet storage.

✔ Versatile Carrying Options – Includes removable shoulder strap, end handles, and genuine leather accents for comfort & style.

✔ Perfect Size for Travel – With a 72L capacity, it’s spacious yet manageable, making it ideal for weekend trips, gym sessions, or extended adventures.

