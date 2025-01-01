About this product
Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case – Rugged Protection, Refined Style 💼🛡️
Engineered for the toughest environments, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case is built to securely transport and showcase your most valuable gear. Whether you're protecting glass pieces, electronics, or other prized items, this case blends tactical performance with sleek design to deliver unmatched peace of mind.
🔑 Key Features
Fiberglass Reinforced Shell 🧱
Durable and impact-resistant construction ensures long-lasting protection, even in the harshest conditions.
Waterproof & Shockproof 💦⚡
Designed to endure rugged travel and unpredictable weather—keeping your valuables safe from both moisture and sudden impacts.
Self-Sealing Valve 🔒
Creates a secure, airtight environment to protect sensitive items from pressure and atmospheric changes.
Double Latch Closure 🔐
Strong dual latches offer added security and ensure the case stays tightly sealed during transit.
Pick & Pack Foam Interior 🧽
Fully customizable foam lining allows you to tailor the layout to fit your unique items snugly and safely.
Hinged Carry Handle 🧳
Ergonomic grip makes carrying comfortable and convenient—even when fully loaded.
Carbon Valve Patch 🛠️
Adds a layer of strength and reliability, reinforcing the case’s rugged performance.
Custom Metal Nameplate ✍️
Personalize your case for easy identification or branding—perfect for professionals on the move.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 17.6" x 13" x 7.3"
Generous space for a wide variety of valuables, gear, or equipment.
Whether you're headed to a trade show, traveling cross-country, or simply protecting your investments at home, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case delivers premium protection without compromise. Built for those who demand the best—where function meets form 🔧✨.
Engineered for the toughest environments, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case is built to securely transport and showcase your most valuable gear. Whether you're protecting glass pieces, electronics, or other prized items, this case blends tactical performance with sleek design to deliver unmatched peace of mind.
🔑 Key Features
Fiberglass Reinforced Shell 🧱
Durable and impact-resistant construction ensures long-lasting protection, even in the harshest conditions.
Waterproof & Shockproof 💦⚡
Designed to endure rugged travel and unpredictable weather—keeping your valuables safe from both moisture and sudden impacts.
Self-Sealing Valve 🔒
Creates a secure, airtight environment to protect sensitive items from pressure and atmospheric changes.
Double Latch Closure 🔐
Strong dual latches offer added security and ensure the case stays tightly sealed during transit.
Pick & Pack Foam Interior 🧽
Fully customizable foam lining allows you to tailor the layout to fit your unique items snugly and safely.
Hinged Carry Handle 🧳
Ergonomic grip makes carrying comfortable and convenient—even when fully loaded.
Carbon Valve Patch 🛠️
Adds a layer of strength and reliability, reinforcing the case’s rugged performance.
Custom Metal Nameplate ✍️
Personalize your case for easy identification or branding—perfect for professionals on the move.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 17.6" x 13" x 7.3"
Generous space for a wide variety of valuables, gear, or equipment.
Whether you're headed to a trade show, traveling cross-country, or simply protecting your investments at home, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case delivers premium protection without compromise. Built for those who demand the best—where function meets form 🔧✨.
Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case
DiscreetsmokerBong & Pipe Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case – Rugged Protection, Refined Style 💼🛡️
Engineered for the toughest environments, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case is built to securely transport and showcase your most valuable gear. Whether you're protecting glass pieces, electronics, or other prized items, this case blends tactical performance with sleek design to deliver unmatched peace of mind.
🔑 Key Features
Fiberglass Reinforced Shell 🧱
Durable and impact-resistant construction ensures long-lasting protection, even in the harshest conditions.
Waterproof & Shockproof 💦⚡
Designed to endure rugged travel and unpredictable weather—keeping your valuables safe from both moisture and sudden impacts.
Self-Sealing Valve 🔒
Creates a secure, airtight environment to protect sensitive items from pressure and atmospheric changes.
Double Latch Closure 🔐
Strong dual latches offer added security and ensure the case stays tightly sealed during transit.
Pick & Pack Foam Interior 🧽
Fully customizable foam lining allows you to tailor the layout to fit your unique items snugly and safely.
Hinged Carry Handle 🧳
Ergonomic grip makes carrying comfortable and convenient—even when fully loaded.
Carbon Valve Patch 🛠️
Adds a layer of strength and reliability, reinforcing the case’s rugged performance.
Custom Metal Nameplate ✍️
Personalize your case for easy identification or branding—perfect for professionals on the move.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 17.6" x 13" x 7.3"
Generous space for a wide variety of valuables, gear, or equipment.
Whether you're headed to a trade show, traveling cross-country, or simply protecting your investments at home, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case delivers premium protection without compromise. Built for those who demand the best—where function meets form 🔧✨.
Engineered for the toughest environments, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case is built to securely transport and showcase your most valuable gear. Whether you're protecting glass pieces, electronics, or other prized items, this case blends tactical performance with sleek design to deliver unmatched peace of mind.
🔑 Key Features
Fiberglass Reinforced Shell 🧱
Durable and impact-resistant construction ensures long-lasting protection, even in the harshest conditions.
Waterproof & Shockproof 💦⚡
Designed to endure rugged travel and unpredictable weather—keeping your valuables safe from both moisture and sudden impacts.
Self-Sealing Valve 🔒
Creates a secure, airtight environment to protect sensitive items from pressure and atmospheric changes.
Double Latch Closure 🔐
Strong dual latches offer added security and ensure the case stays tightly sealed during transit.
Pick & Pack Foam Interior 🧽
Fully customizable foam lining allows you to tailor the layout to fit your unique items snugly and safely.
Hinged Carry Handle 🧳
Ergonomic grip makes carrying comfortable and convenient—even when fully loaded.
Carbon Valve Patch 🛠️
Adds a layer of strength and reliability, reinforcing the case’s rugged performance.
Custom Metal Nameplate ✍️
Personalize your case for easy identification or branding—perfect for professionals on the move.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 17.6" x 13" x 7.3"
Generous space for a wide variety of valuables, gear, or equipment.
Whether you're headed to a trade show, traveling cross-country, or simply protecting your investments at home, the Revelry Scout 17" Hard Case delivers premium protection without compromise. Built for those who demand the best—where function meets form 🔧✨.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item