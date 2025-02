๐Ÿ”ฅ Silicone Dugout with One Hitter โ€“ Discreet & Portable Smoking Solution

Looking for a discreet and portable smoking solution? Look no further than our Silicone Dugout with One Hitter in the captivating Red/Black color combination. Designed to provide convenience and style, this compact smoking accessory is a must-have for any on-the-go smoker.



๐ŸŒฟ Durable, Heat-Resistant & Easy to Clean

โœ”๏ธ The silicone construction makes it heat-resistant ๐Ÿ”ฅ and easy to clean ๐Ÿงผ.

โœ”๏ธ Confidently carry it without worrying about accidental damage or breakage ๐Ÿ’ช.

โœ”๏ธ Removable components make cleaning a breeze, keeping your dugout fresh and ready for your next smoke ๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ.

โœ”๏ธ The sleek and vibrant Red/Black design adds a touch of sophistication, while maintaining a low-key appearance ๐ŸŽจ.



๐Ÿ”’ Swivel Lid & One Hitter for Ultimate Convenience

โœ”๏ธ The dugout features a convenient swivel lid that securely closes, keeping your herbs fresh and discreetly storing your one hitter.

โœ”๏ธ The one hitter, also known as a bat or a taster, is made of durable materials ensuring long-lasting use.

โœ”๏ธ Delivers a perfectly sized hit, allowing you to enjoy your herbs without the hassle of rolling papers or bulky smoking devices ๐Ÿšฌ.



๐Ÿ“ Specifications:

โœ”๏ธ Color: Red/Black ๐ŸŽจ

โœ”๏ธ Length: 2.3 x 1.7 Inches ๐Ÿ“

โœ”๏ธ Includes: Dugout and One Hitter ๐ŸŽฏ

read more