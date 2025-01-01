Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75" | A Hauntingly Cool Hit ⚰️💨

Step into the spooky side of smoking with the Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75". This one-of-a-kind piece is as functional as it is eye-catching, featuring macabre-inspired artwork that makes it a standout in any collection. Crafted from durable black borosilicate glass, it’s built to deliver smooth sessions and eerie vibes every time.



🔑 Key Features



Compact Size 📏

At 3.75 inches, it’s perfectly portable and discreet for travel or quick sessions.



Coffin-Shaped Design ⚰️

A unique novelty piece that blends function with ghoulish charm—perfect for horror lovers and collectors.



Detailed Skeleton & Cobweb Artwork 💀🕸️

Intricately designed to turn heads and spark conversation, making it a centerpiece of your glassware.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last—ideal for everyday use or display.



🌟 Why Choose Skelly’s Coffin Hand Pipe?

Whether you're a casual smoker or a devoted glass collector, this spine-chilling hand pipe brings personality and premium quality to your setup. Its artistic flair, durable build, and compact design make it a perfect gift or personal treat for anyone who enjoys a darker aesthetic with their smoke.

