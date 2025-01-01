About this product
Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75" | A Hauntingly Cool Hit ⚰️💨
Step into the spooky side of smoking with the Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75". This one-of-a-kind piece is as functional as it is eye-catching, featuring macabre-inspired artwork that makes it a standout in any collection. Crafted from durable black borosilicate glass, it’s built to deliver smooth sessions and eerie vibes every time.
🔑 Key Features
Compact Size 📏
At 3.75 inches, it’s perfectly portable and discreet for travel or quick sessions.
Coffin-Shaped Design ⚰️
A unique novelty piece that blends function with ghoulish charm—perfect for horror lovers and collectors.
Detailed Skeleton & Cobweb Artwork 💀🕸️
Intricately designed to turn heads and spark conversation, making it a centerpiece of your glassware.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last—ideal for everyday use or display.
🌟 Why Choose Skelly’s Coffin Hand Pipe?
Whether you're a casual smoker or a devoted glass collector, this spine-chilling hand pipe brings personality and premium quality to your setup. Its artistic flair, durable build, and compact design make it a perfect gift or personal treat for anyone who enjoys a darker aesthetic with their smoke.
Step into the spooky side of smoking with the Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75". This one-of-a-kind piece is as functional as it is eye-catching, featuring macabre-inspired artwork that makes it a standout in any collection. Crafted from durable black borosilicate glass, it’s built to deliver smooth sessions and eerie vibes every time.
🔑 Key Features
Compact Size 📏
At 3.75 inches, it’s perfectly portable and discreet for travel or quick sessions.
Coffin-Shaped Design ⚰️
A unique novelty piece that blends function with ghoulish charm—perfect for horror lovers and collectors.
Detailed Skeleton & Cobweb Artwork 💀🕸️
Intricately designed to turn heads and spark conversation, making it a centerpiece of your glassware.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last—ideal for everyday use or display.
🌟 Why Choose Skelly’s Coffin Hand Pipe?
Whether you're a casual smoker or a devoted glass collector, this spine-chilling hand pipe brings personality and premium quality to your setup. Its artistic flair, durable build, and compact design make it a perfect gift or personal treat for anyone who enjoys a darker aesthetic with their smoke.
Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe - 3.75"
DiscreetsmokerPipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75" | A Hauntingly Cool Hit ⚰️💨
Step into the spooky side of smoking with the Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75". This one-of-a-kind piece is as functional as it is eye-catching, featuring macabre-inspired artwork that makes it a standout in any collection. Crafted from durable black borosilicate glass, it’s built to deliver smooth sessions and eerie vibes every time.
🔑 Key Features
Compact Size 📏
At 3.75 inches, it’s perfectly portable and discreet for travel or quick sessions.
Coffin-Shaped Design ⚰️
A unique novelty piece that blends function with ghoulish charm—perfect for horror lovers and collectors.
Detailed Skeleton & Cobweb Artwork 💀🕸️
Intricately designed to turn heads and spark conversation, making it a centerpiece of your glassware.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last—ideal for everyday use or display.
🌟 Why Choose Skelly’s Coffin Hand Pipe?
Whether you're a casual smoker or a devoted glass collector, this spine-chilling hand pipe brings personality and premium quality to your setup. Its artistic flair, durable build, and compact design make it a perfect gift or personal treat for anyone who enjoys a darker aesthetic with their smoke.
Step into the spooky side of smoking with the Skelly's Coffin Glass Hand Pipe – 3.75". This one-of-a-kind piece is as functional as it is eye-catching, featuring macabre-inspired artwork that makes it a standout in any collection. Crafted from durable black borosilicate glass, it’s built to deliver smooth sessions and eerie vibes every time.
🔑 Key Features
Compact Size 📏
At 3.75 inches, it’s perfectly portable and discreet for travel or quick sessions.
Coffin-Shaped Design ⚰️
A unique novelty piece that blends function with ghoulish charm—perfect for horror lovers and collectors.
Detailed Skeleton & Cobweb Artwork 💀🕸️
Intricately designed to turn heads and spark conversation, making it a centerpiece of your glassware.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last—ideal for everyday use or display.
🌟 Why Choose Skelly’s Coffin Hand Pipe?
Whether you're a casual smoker or a devoted glass collector, this spine-chilling hand pipe brings personality and premium quality to your setup. Its artistic flair, durable build, and compact design make it a perfect gift or personal treat for anyone who enjoys a darker aesthetic with their smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item