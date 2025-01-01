About this product
🌬️ Advanced Personal Air Filter – Leakproof & Eco-Friendly
✔️ Duck Beak Mouthpiece Design 🦆 – Inspired by a baby’s pacifier, this design prevents leaks 100%!
✔️ Long-Lasting Filter Element ⏳ – Each filter lasts at least 1000 puffs. Over time, gas particles accumulate, so when you feel clogging or poor performance, simply replace the filter element for continued convenience.
✔️ Easy Maintenance & Reusability 🔄 – If the filter element gets wet, dry it naturally for a few days ☀️ or use a hairdryer to speed up drying ♨️. Some users place it on a hot floor for quick drying – this method works great!
✔️ Interchangeable Filter Elements 🔄 – Rotate multiple filter elements so they can be reused after drying, ensuring long-term use.
🌿 Eco-Friendly & Travel-Ready
✔️ Take It Anywhere ✈️ – Perfect for planes, hotels, and more!
✔️ Fits Inside Any Car Cup Holder 🚗.
✔️ Eco-Friendly Design 🌎 – The shell of the filter element includes bamboo fiber degradable material, truly making a difference in protecting the earth!
🛠️ How to Maintain Your Air Filter
1️⃣ The shell can be removed and washed 🧼, but the filter element cannot be washed ❌.
2️⃣ If the filter element is wet or blocked, use a hairdryer to blow on the black sponge to evaporate the moisture ♨️.
3️⃣ Alternative drying method: Place it on a hot floor for a few hours to let it dry naturally ☀️.
4️⃣ Rotate multiple filter elements 🔄 – so used ones can fully dry & be reused!
✔️ Duck Beak Mouthpiece Design 🦆 – Inspired by a baby’s pacifier, this design prevents leaks 100%!
✔️ Long-Lasting Filter Element ⏳ – Each filter lasts at least 1000 puffs. Over time, gas particles accumulate, so when you feel clogging or poor performance, simply replace the filter element for continued convenience.
✔️ Easy Maintenance & Reusability 🔄 – If the filter element gets wet, dry it naturally for a few days ☀️ or use a hairdryer to speed up drying ♨️. Some users place it on a hot floor for quick drying – this method works great!
✔️ Interchangeable Filter Elements 🔄 – Rotate multiple filter elements so they can be reused after drying, ensuring long-term use.
🌿 Eco-Friendly & Travel-Ready
✔️ Take It Anywhere ✈️ – Perfect for planes, hotels, and more!
✔️ Fits Inside Any Car Cup Holder 🚗.
✔️ Eco-Friendly Design 🌎 – The shell of the filter element includes bamboo fiber degradable material, truly making a difference in protecting the earth!
🛠️ How to Maintain Your Air Filter
1️⃣ The shell can be removed and washed 🧼, but the filter element cannot be washed ❌.
2️⃣ If the filter element is wet or blocked, use a hairdryer to blow on the black sponge to evaporate the moisture ♨️.
3️⃣ Alternative drying method: Place it on a hot floor for a few hours to let it dry naturally ☀️.
4️⃣ Rotate multiple filter elements 🔄 – so used ones can fully dry & be reused!
Smoke Hunter 2.0 Personal Air Purifier with Replaceable Filter Element Suitable for Travel and Indoo
DiscreetsmokerMiscellaneous
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌬️ Advanced Personal Air Filter – Leakproof & Eco-Friendly
✔️ Duck Beak Mouthpiece Design 🦆 – Inspired by a baby’s pacifier, this design prevents leaks 100%!
✔️ Long-Lasting Filter Element ⏳ – Each filter lasts at least 1000 puffs. Over time, gas particles accumulate, so when you feel clogging or poor performance, simply replace the filter element for continued convenience.
✔️ Easy Maintenance & Reusability 🔄 – If the filter element gets wet, dry it naturally for a few days ☀️ or use a hairdryer to speed up drying ♨️. Some users place it on a hot floor for quick drying – this method works great!
✔️ Interchangeable Filter Elements 🔄 – Rotate multiple filter elements so they can be reused after drying, ensuring long-term use.
🌿 Eco-Friendly & Travel-Ready
✔️ Take It Anywhere ✈️ – Perfect for planes, hotels, and more!
✔️ Fits Inside Any Car Cup Holder 🚗.
✔️ Eco-Friendly Design 🌎 – The shell of the filter element includes bamboo fiber degradable material, truly making a difference in protecting the earth!
🛠️ How to Maintain Your Air Filter
1️⃣ The shell can be removed and washed 🧼, but the filter element cannot be washed ❌.
2️⃣ If the filter element is wet or blocked, use a hairdryer to blow on the black sponge to evaporate the moisture ♨️.
3️⃣ Alternative drying method: Place it on a hot floor for a few hours to let it dry naturally ☀️.
4️⃣ Rotate multiple filter elements 🔄 – so used ones can fully dry & be reused!
✔️ Duck Beak Mouthpiece Design 🦆 – Inspired by a baby’s pacifier, this design prevents leaks 100%!
✔️ Long-Lasting Filter Element ⏳ – Each filter lasts at least 1000 puffs. Over time, gas particles accumulate, so when you feel clogging or poor performance, simply replace the filter element for continued convenience.
✔️ Easy Maintenance & Reusability 🔄 – If the filter element gets wet, dry it naturally for a few days ☀️ or use a hairdryer to speed up drying ♨️. Some users place it on a hot floor for quick drying – this method works great!
✔️ Interchangeable Filter Elements 🔄 – Rotate multiple filter elements so they can be reused after drying, ensuring long-term use.
🌿 Eco-Friendly & Travel-Ready
✔️ Take It Anywhere ✈️ – Perfect for planes, hotels, and more!
✔️ Fits Inside Any Car Cup Holder 🚗.
✔️ Eco-Friendly Design 🌎 – The shell of the filter element includes bamboo fiber degradable material, truly making a difference in protecting the earth!
🛠️ How to Maintain Your Air Filter
1️⃣ The shell can be removed and washed 🧼, but the filter element cannot be washed ❌.
2️⃣ If the filter element is wet or blocked, use a hairdryer to blow on the black sponge to evaporate the moisture ♨️.
3️⃣ Alternative drying method: Place it on a hot floor for a few hours to let it dry naturally ☀️.
4️⃣ Rotate multiple filter elements 🔄 – so used ones can fully dry & be reused!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item