🌬️ Advanced Personal Air Filter – Leakproof & Eco-Friendly

✔️ Duck Beak Mouthpiece Design 🦆 – Inspired by a baby’s pacifier, this design prevents leaks 100%!



✔️ Long-Lasting Filter Element ⏳ – Each filter lasts at least 1000 puffs. Over time, gas particles accumulate, so when you feel clogging or poor performance, simply replace the filter element for continued convenience.



✔️ Easy Maintenance & Reusability 🔄 – If the filter element gets wet, dry it naturally for a few days ☀️ or use a hairdryer to speed up drying ♨️. Some users place it on a hot floor for quick drying – this method works great!



✔️ Interchangeable Filter Elements 🔄 – Rotate multiple filter elements so they can be reused after drying, ensuring long-term use.



🌿 Eco-Friendly & Travel-Ready

✔️ Take It Anywhere ✈️ – Perfect for planes, hotels, and more!

✔️ Fits Inside Any Car Cup Holder 🚗.

✔️ Eco-Friendly Design 🌎 – The shell of the filter element includes bamboo fiber degradable material, truly making a difference in protecting the earth!



🛠️ How to Maintain Your Air Filter

1️⃣ The shell can be removed and washed 🧼, but the filter element cannot be washed ❌.

2️⃣ If the filter element is wet or blocked, use a hairdryer to blow on the black sponge to evaporate the moisture ♨️.

3️⃣ Alternative drying method: Place it on a hot floor for a few hours to let it dry naturally ☀️.

4️⃣ Rotate multiple filter elements 🔄 – so used ones can fully dry & be reused!

