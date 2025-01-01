About this product
🚫 NO SMOKE | NO SMELL | NO WORRY 🚫
✔️ New Leakproof Comfortable Rubber Mouthpiece 😌 – Works with beards!
✔️ Sleek & Slim 🕶️ – Easily hide it & bring it on the go.
✔️ Improved Replaceable Filter Cartridge System 🔄 – No clips, no hassle, just slide in & out.
✔️ 3-Stage HEPA + Carbon Filter 🌫️ – Eliminates smoke & smell.
✔️ Upgraded HEPA Filter 🔬 – Maximum airflow & longer filter life (300+ uses).
✔️ Eco-Friendly & Cost-Effective 🌍 – Replaceable filter cartridges save money & the planet.
🔥 Smoke Trap 2.0 – The Ultimate Personal Air Filter
Smoke Trap 2.0 is the latest personal air filter from Smoke Trap. It features an industry-leading filter life with maximum airflow while exhaling 💨. No more struggling to blow through personal air filters – Smoke Trap 2.0's upgraded HEPA filter lets you exhale easily and smoothly for over 300 uses 🏆.
If you're looking for a solution to smoke without disturbing friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else who doesn’t like the smell, Smoke Trap 2.0 is for you 🎯.
So, what're you waiting for?
🎯 CLICK BUY NOW TO GET YOURS TODAY! 🚀
📏 SPECIFICATIONS:
✔️ Lasts Up To: 300 or More Exhales 🔄
✔️ Weight: 4 oz ⚖️
✔️ Length: 4" 📏
✔️ Width: 2" 📐
✔️ New Leakproof Comfortable Rubber Mouthpiece 😌 – Works with beards!
✔️ Sleek & Slim 🕶️ – Easily hide it & bring it on the go.
✔️ Improved Replaceable Filter Cartridge System 🔄 – No clips, no hassle, just slide in & out.
✔️ 3-Stage HEPA + Carbon Filter 🌫️ – Eliminates smoke & smell.
✔️ Upgraded HEPA Filter 🔬 – Maximum airflow & longer filter life (300+ uses).
✔️ Eco-Friendly & Cost-Effective 🌍 – Replaceable filter cartridges save money & the planet.
🔥 Smoke Trap 2.0 – The Ultimate Personal Air Filter
Smoke Trap 2.0 is the latest personal air filter from Smoke Trap. It features an industry-leading filter life with maximum airflow while exhaling 💨. No more struggling to blow through personal air filters – Smoke Trap 2.0's upgraded HEPA filter lets you exhale easily and smoothly for over 300 uses 🏆.
If you're looking for a solution to smoke without disturbing friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else who doesn’t like the smell, Smoke Trap 2.0 is for you 🎯.
So, what're you waiting for?
🎯 CLICK BUY NOW TO GET YOURS TODAY! 🚀
📏 SPECIFICATIONS:
✔️ Lasts Up To: 300 or More Exhales 🔄
✔️ Weight: 4 oz ⚖️
✔️ Length: 4" 📏
✔️ Width: 2" 📐
Smoke Trap 2.0 Original Personal Air Filter
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🚫 NO SMOKE | NO SMELL | NO WORRY 🚫
✔️ New Leakproof Comfortable Rubber Mouthpiece 😌 – Works with beards!
✔️ Sleek & Slim 🕶️ – Easily hide it & bring it on the go.
✔️ Improved Replaceable Filter Cartridge System 🔄 – No clips, no hassle, just slide in & out.
✔️ 3-Stage HEPA + Carbon Filter 🌫️ – Eliminates smoke & smell.
✔️ Upgraded HEPA Filter 🔬 – Maximum airflow & longer filter life (300+ uses).
✔️ Eco-Friendly & Cost-Effective 🌍 – Replaceable filter cartridges save money & the planet.
🔥 Smoke Trap 2.0 – The Ultimate Personal Air Filter
Smoke Trap 2.0 is the latest personal air filter from Smoke Trap. It features an industry-leading filter life with maximum airflow while exhaling 💨. No more struggling to blow through personal air filters – Smoke Trap 2.0's upgraded HEPA filter lets you exhale easily and smoothly for over 300 uses 🏆.
If you're looking for a solution to smoke without disturbing friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else who doesn’t like the smell, Smoke Trap 2.0 is for you 🎯.
So, what're you waiting for?
🎯 CLICK BUY NOW TO GET YOURS TODAY! 🚀
📏 SPECIFICATIONS:
✔️ Lasts Up To: 300 or More Exhales 🔄
✔️ Weight: 4 oz ⚖️
✔️ Length: 4" 📏
✔️ Width: 2" 📐
✔️ New Leakproof Comfortable Rubber Mouthpiece 😌 – Works with beards!
✔️ Sleek & Slim 🕶️ – Easily hide it & bring it on the go.
✔️ Improved Replaceable Filter Cartridge System 🔄 – No clips, no hassle, just slide in & out.
✔️ 3-Stage HEPA + Carbon Filter 🌫️ – Eliminates smoke & smell.
✔️ Upgraded HEPA Filter 🔬 – Maximum airflow & longer filter life (300+ uses).
✔️ Eco-Friendly & Cost-Effective 🌍 – Replaceable filter cartridges save money & the planet.
🔥 Smoke Trap 2.0 – The Ultimate Personal Air Filter
Smoke Trap 2.0 is the latest personal air filter from Smoke Trap. It features an industry-leading filter life with maximum airflow while exhaling 💨. No more struggling to blow through personal air filters – Smoke Trap 2.0's upgraded HEPA filter lets you exhale easily and smoothly for over 300 uses 🏆.
If you're looking for a solution to smoke without disturbing friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else who doesn’t like the smell, Smoke Trap 2.0 is for you 🎯.
So, what're you waiting for?
🎯 CLICK BUY NOW TO GET YOURS TODAY! 🚀
📏 SPECIFICATIONS:
✔️ Lasts Up To: 300 or More Exhales 🔄
✔️ Weight: 4 oz ⚖️
✔️ Length: 4" 📏
✔️ Width: 2" 📐
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item