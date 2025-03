๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ„ Sneaky Skeleton & Watchful Fungi Glow-In-The-Dark Beaker Water Pipe โ€“ 12.5" / 14mm F

๐Ÿ”บ Beaker design for stability and increased water capacity

๐ŸŒŸ Glow-in-the-dark accents for added visual appeal

โ„๏ธ 3-pinch ice catcher for smooth and cool hits

๐ŸŒฟ Includes downstem & 14mm male herb slide for convenience



Experience the perfect blend of functionality and artistry with our 12.5 inches tall glass and enamel water pipe.



Crafted in a classic beaker build, this unique piece features a captivating design of a sneaky skeleton and watchful fungi that come to life with glow-in-the-dark accents.



Elevate your smoking experience with this eye-catching water pipe that not only delivers smooth hits but also serves as a stunning piece of art.



๐ŸŒŒ Stand out from the crowd and enjoy your favorite herbs in style with our Sneaky Skeleton And Watchful Fungi Glow-In-Dark Beaker Water Pipe.

read more