Neon Pink Gloss Chill – Limited Edition Vacuum-Insulated Bong 💖💨
Turn heads with the bold and vibrant Neon Pink Gloss Chill – a premium smoking experience wrapped in an eye-catching design. Crafted with vacuum-insulated stainless steel, this Chill Steel Pipe ensures ultra-smooth, cool hits while delivering maximum durability.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Proprietary Vacuum-Insulated Base – Keeps hits cooler and smoother for the best smoking experience.
✔️ Durable Neon Pink 8.5" Neckpiece – A total height of 13" ensures optimal filtration & airflow.
✔️ Premium Aluminum Diffuser Downstem – Improves percolation & diffusion for smoother rips.
✔️ Borosilicate Glass Slide – High-quality 14mm male glass bowl included for pure flavor & durability.
✔️ Easy-to-Clean Ceramic Interior – Cleans effortlessly with just ISO alcohol, preventing resin buildup.
✔️ Chill Manufacturer Warranty – Peace of mind with guaranteed quality & longevity.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Height: 13" (8.5" Neckpiece + Base)
💪 Material: Vacuum-insulated stainless steel, ceramic interior, borosilicate glass bowl
🎨 Color: Vibrant Neon Pink Gloss
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
