✨🌙 Stardust My Bud Vase® – A Touch of Gold & Elegance 🌙✨



She is stardust, she is golden ✨💫—and she’s ready to grace your table with her ethereal beauty. Whether she's returning to the garden 🌿 or becoming the centerpiece of your celebrations, this stunning decanter-style vase is sure to leave a lasting impression.



Crafted from thick textured glass 🏺 and adorned with hand-painted gold detailing 🎨✨, the Stardust Vase radiates timeless elegance. Topped with a matching gold stopper, she comes complete with a large clear bubble bowl 🔮 and an ivory pearl anemone flower poker 🌸, bringing both beauty & functionality to your collection.



🌟 What’s Included in Your Stardust My Bud Vase® Set:

✅ Stardust Vase – H: 12 inches, W: 5 inches ✨

✅ Custom Slide – 9mm, 3.25-inch Small Clear Bubble Bowl 🔮

✅ Fixed Downstem 🌬️

✅ Pearl Anemone Flower Poker 🌸

✅ My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity 📜

