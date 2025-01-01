About this product
✨🌙 Stardust My Bud Vase® – A Touch of Gold & Elegance 🌙✨
She is stardust, she is golden ✨💫—and she’s ready to grace your table with her ethereal beauty. Whether she's returning to the garden 🌿 or becoming the centerpiece of your celebrations, this stunning decanter-style vase is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Crafted from thick textured glass 🏺 and adorned with hand-painted gold detailing 🎨✨, the Stardust Vase radiates timeless elegance. Topped with a matching gold stopper, she comes complete with a large clear bubble bowl 🔮 and an ivory pearl anemone flower poker 🌸, bringing both beauty & functionality to your collection.
🌟 What’s Included in Your Stardust My Bud Vase® Set:
✅ Stardust Vase – H: 12 inches, W: 5 inches ✨
✅ Custom Slide – 9mm, 3.25-inch Small Clear Bubble Bowl 🔮
✅ Fixed Downstem 🌬️
✅ Pearl Anemone Flower Poker 🌸
✅ My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity 📜
Stardust Vase Glass Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
