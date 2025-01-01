About this product
🔥 Sutra Vape DBR Pro Portable Concentrate Vaporizer 🌿
The Sutra Vape DBR Pro by Sutra is a practical, portable E-Rig. From its fast preheat functionality to its even hits, the DBR Pro is the device that you don’t want to miss!
⚙️ Key Features:
🔋 1500mAh Battery for extended power usage
🎚️ 3 Temperature Settings (3.0V–4.0V)
⚡ Fast USB-C Charging
💨 Water Filtration for smooth hits
✅ Preheat Function
🧠 Haptic Feedback Activation
🚫 Auto Shut-Offs for safety (15s heat, 30min total)
🎨 Design & Functionality
The DBR Pro features a sleek center-button design and a glass bubbler that fits securely on the battery base. The base also houses the mouthpiece and a stainless steel carb cap for controlled airflow.
Inside the glass bubbler is a coil slot – personalize your session with ceramic, quartz, or titanium coils. Each delivers unique flavor profiles and massive vapor. 🔥
🎛️ Temperature Settings (With Light Indicators):
💚 Green – 420°F
💙 Blue – 520°F
❤️ Red – 720°F
🧼 Cleaning Tips:
Cool down the device.
Pour 99% Isopropyl Alcohol into the mouthpiece (¼ full).
Rinse and flush with water.
Blow through the mouthpiece and shake gently.
Wipe coil with cotton swab and base with an alcohol pad.
📦 What’s Included:
(1) Sutra DBR Pro
(1) Glass Bubbler
(1) Ceramic Coil
(1) Quartz Coil
(1) Titanium Coil
(1) Glass Carb Cap
(1) Loading Tool
(1) Charging Cable
(1) User Manual
⚠️ Important Warning:
🚫 Do not charge with a power bank of 5V or higher
🚗 Do not charge in a car
🔌 Only use the included cable
Improper charging may result in battery damage or internal system failure
Sutra Vape DBR Pro Portable Concentrate Vaporizer
