🔥 Sutra Vape DBR Pro Portable Concentrate Vaporizer 🌿

The Sutra Vape DBR Pro by Sutra is a practical, portable E-Rig. From its fast preheat functionality to its even hits, the DBR Pro is the device that you don’t want to miss!



⚙️ Key Features:

🔋 1500mAh Battery for extended power usage

🎚️ 3 Temperature Settings (3.0V–4.0V)

⚡ Fast USB-C Charging

💨 Water Filtration for smooth hits

✅ Preheat Function

🧠 Haptic Feedback Activation

🚫 Auto Shut-Offs for safety (15s heat, 30min total)



🎨 Design & Functionality

The DBR Pro features a sleek center-button design and a glass bubbler that fits securely on the battery base. The base also houses the mouthpiece and a stainless steel carb cap for controlled airflow.



Inside the glass bubbler is a coil slot – personalize your session with ceramic, quartz, or titanium coils. Each delivers unique flavor profiles and massive vapor. 🔥



🎛️ Temperature Settings (With Light Indicators):

💚 Green – 420°F



💙 Blue – 520°F



❤️ Red – 720°F



🧼 Cleaning Tips:

Cool down the device.



Pour 99% Isopropyl Alcohol into the mouthpiece (¼ full).



Rinse and flush with water.



Blow through the mouthpiece and shake gently.



Wipe coil with cotton swab and base with an alcohol pad.



📦 What’s Included:

(1) Sutra DBR Pro



(1) Glass Bubbler



(1) Ceramic Coil



(1) Quartz Coil



(1) Titanium Coil



(1) Glass Carb Cap



(1) Loading Tool



(1) Charging Cable



(1) User Manual



⚠️ Important Warning:

🚫 Do not charge with a power bank of 5V or higher

🚗 Do not charge in a car

🔌 Only use the included cable

Improper charging may result in battery damage or internal system failure

