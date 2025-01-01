Swiss Vitalis CBD Full Spectrum 5000mg – Maximum Strength, Premium Purity 🌿💧

Unlock the full potential of hemp wellness with Swiss Vitalis CBD Full Spectrum 5000mg—a premium-grade CBD oil formulated to deliver comprehensive support for body and mind. Each 30ml bottle is packed with a potent 5000mg dose of full-spectrum CBD, rich in cannabinoids and terpenes that work synergistically to amplify effects through the entourage effect.



🔑 Why Choose Swiss Vitalis CBD Full Spectrum 5000mg?



Maximum Strength Full Spectrum CBD 💪

Delivering 5000mg per bottle, this high-potency oil supports deeper relaxation, balanced mood, and overall wellness.



Natural Terpene Blend 🌸

Enriched with terpenes that enhance aroma, taste, and effectiveness—creating a richer, more holistic CBD experience.



Swiss Precision, Made in the USA 🇨🇭🇺🇸

Combining Swiss-quality standards with USA-based manufacturing, this oil ensures purity, safety, and reliability in every drop.



Third-Party Lab Tested 🔍

Every batch is independently tested to confirm CBD potency, purity, and safety—with full panel COAs available for complete transparency.



All-Natural & Non-GMO 🌱

Crafted using clean, non-GMO ingredients, free from artificial additives, pesticides, and harmful chemicals.



Easy & Versatile Use 🧪🍽️

Equipped with a precision dropper for accurate dosing—use sublingually or add to your favorite foods or beverages.



Holistic Wellness Support 🌟

Ideal for those looking to manage stress, support sleep, and promote a calm, balanced lifestyle through natural supplementation.



Product Specifications

• CBD Strength: 5000mg per 30ml bottle

• Type: Full-Spectrum CBD

• Usage: Sublingual or food/beverage infusion

• Testing: Full panel third-party COA available



Experience the purity, potency, and precision of Swiss Vitalis—CBD crafted for those who demand the best in their wellness journey. Elevate your day, support your health, and embrace balance—naturally 🌼💫.

read more