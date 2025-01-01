Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4" 🐱🔮

Unleash your quirky side with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe. This unique hand pipe is not just a smoking accessory; it's a conversation starter that combines fun and functionality! 🎉



Product Features:

📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable for on-the-go use.

😻 Eye-Catching Design: The playful three-eyed cat design adds a whimsical touch that will delight cat lovers and enthusiasts alike.

🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly hidden! The integrated stash compartment ensures your items are safely stored and easily accessible.

🌟 Glow Accents: Stand out in any setting with glow-in-the-dark accents that add an extra layer of fun to your smoking experience.

💪 Durable Silicone Material: Crafted from high-quality silicone, this hand pipe is built to last and withstand the test of time.

🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Enjoy a smooth smoking experience with the included glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for optimal airflow.



Elevate your smoking game with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe—the perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and fun! 💨😼

read more