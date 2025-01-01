About this product
Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4" 🐱🔮
Unleash your quirky side with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe. This unique hand pipe is not just a smoking accessory; it's a conversation starter that combines fun and functionality! 🎉
Product Features:
📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable for on-the-go use.
😻 Eye-Catching Design: The playful three-eyed cat design adds a whimsical touch that will delight cat lovers and enthusiasts alike.
🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly hidden! The integrated stash compartment ensures your items are safely stored and easily accessible.
🌟 Glow Accents: Stand out in any setting with glow-in-the-dark accents that add an extra layer of fun to your smoking experience.
💪 Durable Silicone Material: Crafted from high-quality silicone, this hand pipe is built to last and withstand the test of time.
🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Enjoy a smooth smoking experience with the included glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for optimal airflow.
Elevate your smoking game with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe—the perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and fun! 💨😼
Unleash your quirky side with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe. This unique hand pipe is not just a smoking accessory; it's a conversation starter that combines fun and functionality! 🎉
Product Features:
📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable for on-the-go use.
😻 Eye-Catching Design: The playful three-eyed cat design adds a whimsical touch that will delight cat lovers and enthusiasts alike.
🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly hidden! The integrated stash compartment ensures your items are safely stored and easily accessible.
🌟 Glow Accents: Stand out in any setting with glow-in-the-dark accents that add an extra layer of fun to your smoking experience.
💪 Durable Silicone Material: Crafted from high-quality silicone, this hand pipe is built to last and withstand the test of time.
🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Enjoy a smooth smoking experience with the included glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for optimal airflow.
Elevate your smoking game with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe—the perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and fun! 💨😼
Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4"
DiscreetsmokerPipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4" 🐱🔮
Unleash your quirky side with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe. This unique hand pipe is not just a smoking accessory; it's a conversation starter that combines fun and functionality! 🎉
Product Features:
📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable for on-the-go use.
😻 Eye-Catching Design: The playful three-eyed cat design adds a whimsical touch that will delight cat lovers and enthusiasts alike.
🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly hidden! The integrated stash compartment ensures your items are safely stored and easily accessible.
🌟 Glow Accents: Stand out in any setting with glow-in-the-dark accents that add an extra layer of fun to your smoking experience.
💪 Durable Silicone Material: Crafted from high-quality silicone, this hand pipe is built to last and withstand the test of time.
🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Enjoy a smooth smoking experience with the included glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for optimal airflow.
Elevate your smoking game with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe—the perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and fun! 💨😼
Unleash your quirky side with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe. This unique hand pipe is not just a smoking accessory; it's a conversation starter that combines fun and functionality! 🎉
Product Features:
📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable for on-the-go use.
😻 Eye-Catching Design: The playful three-eyed cat design adds a whimsical touch that will delight cat lovers and enthusiasts alike.
🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly hidden! The integrated stash compartment ensures your items are safely stored and easily accessible.
🌟 Glow Accents: Stand out in any setting with glow-in-the-dark accents that add an extra layer of fun to your smoking experience.
💪 Durable Silicone Material: Crafted from high-quality silicone, this hand pipe is built to last and withstand the test of time.
🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Enjoy a smooth smoking experience with the included glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for optimal airflow.
Elevate your smoking game with the Three-Eyed Cat Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe—the perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and fun! 💨😼
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item