The Discreet Smoker Portable Size Storage Box Holds Papers, Rod & Cleaning Tool in an all-in-one handy wooden box.



This foldable mini bamboo stash box opens into a small working place where you can work your herb anywhere you prefer.



Features

Magnetic Flip Closure

Made of Wood

Space for one-hitter, rod and cleaning tool

Dimensions



Closed - 5x2x1"



Why you'll love our Portable Pocket Size Storage Box

COMPACT AND STYLISH - Great For The Home And On The Go

ALL NATURAL - Made From Wood

CARRIES 420 ESSENTIALS - Holds one hitter, Rolling Papers and Herbs



Want to carry it around with more peace of mind? Check out our reusable smell-proof bag collection.

