About this product
🐢 Today’s world can take its toll. It’s time to slow down and let nature nurture you. 🌿✨
A steady and true companion on your spiritual journey, our new Turtle Vase is the latest creature in our collection. Turtle was created with your highest purpose in mind and comes with everything needed to help you stay grounded.
Turtle’s teardrop form is intentionally designed with balance and beauty. Its lush green mosaic tiles, each embraced in a natural display of hexagonal ridges, provide a protective outer shell.
Turtle is accompanied by a gorgeous seeded fig floral, a brass poker with a glow-in-the-dark marble, and a wooden My Bud Vase logo tag/bracelet.
🌊 Life’s not a race, take it at your own pace – with Turtle! 🧘
🎁 Included with your Turtle My Bud Vase®
🐢 Turtle Vase: H: 8 inches W: 5 inches
💚 Medium green bubble bowl
🛠️ Custom Slide: 9 millimeters
🌸 Seeded fig floral arrangement
🔮 Poker: metal garden globe w/ glow-in the dark orb
🪵 Wooden logo bracelet
📜 My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity
A steady and true companion on your spiritual journey, our new Turtle Vase is the latest creature in our collection. Turtle was created with your highest purpose in mind and comes with everything needed to help you stay grounded.
Turtle’s teardrop form is intentionally designed with balance and beauty. Its lush green mosaic tiles, each embraced in a natural display of hexagonal ridges, provide a protective outer shell.
Turtle is accompanied by a gorgeous seeded fig floral, a brass poker with a glow-in-the-dark marble, and a wooden My Bud Vase logo tag/bracelet.
🌊 Life’s not a race, take it at your own pace – with Turtle! 🧘
🎁 Included with your Turtle My Bud Vase®
🐢 Turtle Vase: H: 8 inches W: 5 inches
💚 Medium green bubble bowl
🛠️ Custom Slide: 9 millimeters
🌸 Seeded fig floral arrangement
🔮 Poker: metal garden globe w/ glow-in the dark orb
🪵 Wooden logo bracelet
📜 My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity
Turtle Vase Glass Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🐢 Today’s world can take its toll. It’s time to slow down and let nature nurture you. 🌿✨
A steady and true companion on your spiritual journey, our new Turtle Vase is the latest creature in our collection. Turtle was created with your highest purpose in mind and comes with everything needed to help you stay grounded.
Turtle’s teardrop form is intentionally designed with balance and beauty. Its lush green mosaic tiles, each embraced in a natural display of hexagonal ridges, provide a protective outer shell.
Turtle is accompanied by a gorgeous seeded fig floral, a brass poker with a glow-in-the-dark marble, and a wooden My Bud Vase logo tag/bracelet.
🌊 Life’s not a race, take it at your own pace – with Turtle! 🧘
🎁 Included with your Turtle My Bud Vase®
🐢 Turtle Vase: H: 8 inches W: 5 inches
💚 Medium green bubble bowl
🛠️ Custom Slide: 9 millimeters
🌸 Seeded fig floral arrangement
🔮 Poker: metal garden globe w/ glow-in the dark orb
🪵 Wooden logo bracelet
📜 My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity
A steady and true companion on your spiritual journey, our new Turtle Vase is the latest creature in our collection. Turtle was created with your highest purpose in mind and comes with everything needed to help you stay grounded.
Turtle’s teardrop form is intentionally designed with balance and beauty. Its lush green mosaic tiles, each embraced in a natural display of hexagonal ridges, provide a protective outer shell.
Turtle is accompanied by a gorgeous seeded fig floral, a brass poker with a glow-in-the-dark marble, and a wooden My Bud Vase logo tag/bracelet.
🌊 Life’s not a race, take it at your own pace – with Turtle! 🧘
🎁 Included with your Turtle My Bud Vase®
🐢 Turtle Vase: H: 8 inches W: 5 inches
💚 Medium green bubble bowl
🛠️ Custom Slide: 9 millimeters
🌸 Seeded fig floral arrangement
🔮 Poker: metal garden globe w/ glow-in the dark orb
🪵 Wooden logo bracelet
📜 My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item