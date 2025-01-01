About this product
🥊 Tyson 2.0 Haymaker Water Pipe | 12" Borosilicate Glass Beast
Unleash your inner champion with the Haymaker Water Pipe from Tyson 2.0 — inspired by the fierce power and unrelenting precision of the one and only Mike Tyson. This heavy-hitter isn’t just a piece... it’s a statement. 💥
⚙️ FEATURES & SPECS
🧪 Material: 100% Borosilicate Glass – built for impact and clarity
📏 Dimensions: 12" Height x 4.7" Width – perfectly balanced for function & form
🔗 Connection: 18mm joint w/ included adapter
💨 Advanced Filtration – delivers smooth, clean rips with Tyson-level power
🧼 Ergonomic Grip – designed for secure handling with each powerful pull
🛡️ Premium Craftsmanship – engineered to last through heavy sessions
📦 What’s Included:
✅ 1 x Tyson 2.0 Haymaker Water Pipe
✅ 1 x Tyson 2.0 14mm Bowl
✅ 1 x 14mm to 18mm Downstem Adapter
📦 Packaging Size: 12.9" x 6" x 5.7"
💥 Whether you're taking your first swing or you're a seasoned toker, the Haymaker delivers a legendary hit every time. It's time to smoke like a champ.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
