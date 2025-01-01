🥊 Tyson 2.0 Haymaker Water Pipe | 12" Borosilicate Glass Beast

Unleash your inner champion with the Haymaker Water Pipe from Tyson 2.0 — inspired by the fierce power and unrelenting precision of the one and only Mike Tyson. This heavy-hitter isn’t just a piece... it’s a statement. 💥



⚙️ FEATURES & SPECS

🧪 Material: 100% Borosilicate Glass – built for impact and clarity



📏 Dimensions: 12" Height x 4.7" Width – perfectly balanced for function & form



🔗 Connection: 18mm joint w/ included adapter



💨 Advanced Filtration – delivers smooth, clean rips with Tyson-level power



🧼 Ergonomic Grip – designed for secure handling with each powerful pull



🛡️ Premium Craftsmanship – engineered to last through heavy sessions



📦 What’s Included:

✅ 1 x Tyson 2.0 Haymaker Water Pipe



✅ 1 x Tyson 2.0 14mm Bowl



✅ 1 x 14mm to 18mm Downstem Adapter



📦 Packaging Size: 12.9" x 6" x 5.7"



💥 Whether you're taking your first swing or you're a seasoned toker, the Haymaker delivers a legendary hit every time. It's time to smoke like a champ.

