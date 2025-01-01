About this product
🥊 Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (Red & Black) – Limited Edition
Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson 🏆, Stündenglass is honored to introduce this limited edition Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (red and black) 🔥.
✔️ Sophisticated & elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah ✨.
✔️ Generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity 🌊⚡.
🌟 Premium Materials & Immersive Experience
✔️ Fully customized design 🎨.
✔️ Constructed from high-quality borosilicate glass globes & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum 🏆.
✔️ Delivers a smooth, consistent, & vaporous draw 💨 for an unparalleled smoking experience.
🔥 Functional Versatility & Contactless Consumption
✔️ Complete Set Includes:
Infusion Chamber Kit & Glass Liner 🔥.
Compatible with Any Smoking or Vaporization Device with a 14mm male joint 🔄.
3-Foot Silicone Hose for direct draws 🌬️.
45° Adjustable Mouthpiece for entirely contactless consumption 🕶️.
🔒 Patented & Backed by a 10-Year Warranty
✔️ Patented Design 📜 – Covered under US Patent D943,817 🇺🇸.
✔️ Packaged in a Reusable Craft Box with Handle 📦 – Safe storage & transportation 🚗.
✔️ Super durable, futuristic design & superb function 🔮 – Stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices 💨🔥.
Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson 🏆, Stündenglass is honored to introduce this limited edition Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (red and black) 🔥.
✔️ Sophisticated & elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah ✨.
✔️ Generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity 🌊⚡.
🌟 Premium Materials & Immersive Experience
✔️ Fully customized design 🎨.
✔️ Constructed from high-quality borosilicate glass globes & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum 🏆.
✔️ Delivers a smooth, consistent, & vaporous draw 💨 for an unparalleled smoking experience.
🔥 Functional Versatility & Contactless Consumption
✔️ Complete Set Includes:
Infusion Chamber Kit & Glass Liner 🔥.
Compatible with Any Smoking or Vaporization Device with a 14mm male joint 🔄.
3-Foot Silicone Hose for direct draws 🌬️.
45° Adjustable Mouthpiece for entirely contactless consumption 🕶️.
🔒 Patented & Backed by a 10-Year Warranty
✔️ Patented Design 📜 – Covered under US Patent D943,817 🇺🇸.
✔️ Packaged in a Reusable Craft Box with Handle 📦 – Safe storage & transportation 🚗.
✔️ Super durable, futuristic design & superb function 🔮 – Stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices 💨🔥.
Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🥊 Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (Red & Black) – Limited Edition
Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson 🏆, Stündenglass is honored to introduce this limited edition Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (red and black) 🔥.
✔️ Sophisticated & elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah ✨.
✔️ Generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity 🌊⚡.
🌟 Premium Materials & Immersive Experience
✔️ Fully customized design 🎨.
✔️ Constructed from high-quality borosilicate glass globes & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum 🏆.
✔️ Delivers a smooth, consistent, & vaporous draw 💨 for an unparalleled smoking experience.
🔥 Functional Versatility & Contactless Consumption
✔️ Complete Set Includes:
Infusion Chamber Kit & Glass Liner 🔥.
Compatible with Any Smoking or Vaporization Device with a 14mm male joint 🔄.
3-Foot Silicone Hose for direct draws 🌬️.
45° Adjustable Mouthpiece for entirely contactless consumption 🕶️.
🔒 Patented & Backed by a 10-Year Warranty
✔️ Patented Design 📜 – Covered under US Patent D943,817 🇺🇸.
✔️ Packaged in a Reusable Craft Box with Handle 📦 – Safe storage & transportation 🚗.
✔️ Super durable, futuristic design & superb function 🔮 – Stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices 💨🔥.
Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson 🏆, Stündenglass is honored to introduce this limited edition Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (red and black) 🔥.
✔️ Sophisticated & elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah ✨.
✔️ Generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity 🌊⚡.
🌟 Premium Materials & Immersive Experience
✔️ Fully customized design 🎨.
✔️ Constructed from high-quality borosilicate glass globes & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum 🏆.
✔️ Delivers a smooth, consistent, & vaporous draw 💨 for an unparalleled smoking experience.
🔥 Functional Versatility & Contactless Consumption
✔️ Complete Set Includes:
Infusion Chamber Kit & Glass Liner 🔥.
Compatible with Any Smoking or Vaporization Device with a 14mm male joint 🔄.
3-Foot Silicone Hose for direct draws 🌬️.
45° Adjustable Mouthpiece for entirely contactless consumption 🕶️.
🔒 Patented & Backed by a 10-Year Warranty
✔️ Patented Design 📜 – Covered under US Patent D943,817 🇺🇸.
✔️ Packaged in a Reusable Craft Box with Handle 📦 – Safe storage & transportation 🚗.
✔️ Super durable, futuristic design & superb function 🔮 – Stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking devices 💨🔥.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item