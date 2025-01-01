About this product
🌊 Under the Sea Baby Beaker – Empire Glassworks
Empire Glassworks' water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery 🎨🔥.
Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems 🌍 that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts & emphasizes the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat or endangered species 🐠🌱.
🐚 Dive into the Deep with the Under the Sea Baby Beaker
The Under the Sea Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks holds the key to unlock your passage to the depths Under The Sea 🌊🔑.
✔️ Venture to sacred waters where some of the world's finest sea weed is grown 🌿🐙.
🔥 Features:
✔️ Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass 🏆.
✔️ 14.5mm Female Ground Joint 🔄.
✔️ Includes 14.5mm Male "Under The Sea" Bowl Piece 🐠🌿.
✔️ Recessed Dwyer Downstem 🌬️.
✔️ Detailed Figurine Work 🎭.
📏 Dimensions:
✔️ Height: 8.3" 📏
✔️ Base Diameter: 4.25" 📐
✔️ Width: 4.75" 📐
✔️ Weight: 694 Grams ⚖️
🔔 Notes:
✔️ Individually Hand-Crafted Art Piece 🎭.
✔️ Limited Quantity & Availability ⏳.
Under the Sea Baby Beaker
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
