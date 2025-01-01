🌊 Under the Sea Baby Beaker – Empire Glassworks

Empire Glassworks' water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery 🎨🔥.



Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems 🌍 that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts & emphasizes the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat or endangered species 🐠🌱.



🐚 Dive into the Deep with the Under the Sea Baby Beaker

The Under the Sea Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks holds the key to unlock your passage to the depths Under The Sea 🌊🔑.



✔️ Venture to sacred waters where some of the world's finest sea weed is grown 🌿🐙.



🔥 Features:

✔️ Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass 🏆.

✔️ 14.5mm Female Ground Joint 🔄.

✔️ Includes 14.5mm Male "Under The Sea" Bowl Piece 🐠🌿.

✔️ Recessed Dwyer Downstem 🌬️.

✔️ Detailed Figurine Work 🎭.



📏 Dimensions:

✔️ Height: 8.3" 📏

✔️ Base Diameter: 4.25" 📐

✔️ Width: 4.75" 📐

✔️ Weight: 694 Grams ⚖️



🔔 Notes:

✔️ Individually Hand-Crafted Art Piece 🎭.

✔️ Limited Quantity & Availability ⏳.

